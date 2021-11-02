Football – Champions League: Chelsea, Lewandowski, Salah, Benzema: The 6 stats to know before Matchday 4

Chelsea, champion of recovery

Imperial in the Premier League where he took three points ahead of Liverpool this weekend, Chelsea was surprised by Juventus during the second day of Group H of the Champions League (0-1). But on the eve of moving on the lawn of Malmö, which they had crushed in the first leg (4-0), the Blues are on track to qualify for a new knockout phase. And this, the reigning European champions owe it in particular to a defense as aggressive as it is regular: with 50 successful recoveries in the offensive zone (less than 40 meters from the opposing goal), competition record, the protected Thomas Tuchel also allowed the fewest assists in opposing possessions. A collective story.

Offensive shortage at Barça

Barely in the league (9th in Liga) and in the Champions League (3rd in group E), FC Barcelona seems to have lost all of its game at the same time as Lionel Messi. Worse: known for his moments of trance where he is able to push his opponent repeatedly, the Catalan club can not even score this season. During the entire first leg, only Gérard Piqué managed to find the net, during the match between Barça and Dynamo Kiev (1-0). The other two matches? Two debacles against Bayern Munich (0-3) and Benfica (0-3). And logically, this is their lowest number of goals at this stage of the competition, all European Cups combined. You miss a being …

Lewandowski continues to make history

What is pleasant with the nine-time German champion is that you are rarely surprised. This season again, Bayern makes Bayern and Lewandowski Lewandowski. Premier of the Bundesliga with eight victories in ten days and author of a nice three out of three to dominate his group E in the Champions League, Bayern Munich remains on its usual standards. And one man is no stranger to these results: Robert Lewandowski. The Polish center forward, who could play his 100th C1 meeting this Tuesday night against Benfica, has already scored the trifle of 78 goals in the queen competition. That is the greatest number of achievements registered by a player in his first 100 Champions League matches. Amazed?





Lille, a struggling French champion

But what is happening at LOSC? Dazzling success last season under the orders of Christophe Galtier, it is as if something had broken when the Mastiffs lifted their trophy of champions of France. Stuck in the soft underbelly of Ligue 1 (12th) and unable to win any match in its first leg in the Champions League (3rd, 2 points), Lille is completely down offensively. The only Lille goal since the start of the competition was scored by Burak Yilmaz, from a direct free kick, during the defeat against Salzburg (1-2). And the numbers do not speak of a lack of success: according to Opta, the number of goals expected by the Mastiffs is only 1.3. This is the third lowest figure for the teams in the competition, behind Dinamo Kiev and Malmö FF.

Benzema-Vinicius addicted to Real Madrid

After two surprise defeats against Sheriff Tiraspol (1-2) in the Champions League and Espanyol Barcelona (1-2) in La Liga, the White House club is back on the right track. Since then, Real remains on three victories, including a river on the lawn of Donetsk (5-0), and a draw, synonymous with 2nd place in the league and a takeover shared over his group D in C1. And the performances of Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema are not unrelated to it. These two dominate the ranking of players having caused the most shots since the start of the European season, being involved in respectively 34 and 31 positive streaks of play. A rolling attack.

Salah on his playground

Liverpool key master, Mohamed Salah is once again at the heart of the Reds’ very good start to the season. Spearheading the runner-up in the Premier League (2nd at 3 pts from Chelsea) and blasting off Jürgen Klopp’s attack on the European scene (1st in Group B with 9 pts), the Egyptian striker takes pleasure in humiliating the opposing defenses, especially at home. With 13 goals scored in 20 matches played on home soil, it is only a small achievement to equal the record set by Steven Gerrard as Liverpool’s top scorer in all European cups at home. And why not join him this Wednesday, against Atlético?

