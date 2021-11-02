Football Ligue 1 – TV: Khazri’s goal invisible, Free wants to break everything!

This weekend, Wahbi Khazri scored the longest goal in Ligue 1 history thanks to his 68-meter strike against Metz with ASSE.

Unfortunately, this sensational goal did not make the rounds of social networks in France. And for good reason, players, clubs and the LFP cannot broadcast the images of Ligue 1 before Sunday at midnight. Many Internet users have criticized this strategy of the League, which does not allow the French championship to be highlighted as would be possible. “These regulations were made to protect the rights, the lots and the broadcasters. It is not enough just to press a button to make it happen ” explains the Professional Football League. But on the side of Free, which broadcasts the actions almost directly on its application but not on social networks, it is estimated that a track needs to be explored in order to further promote Ligue 1.

W. Khazri’s goal ignites Twitter because it’s beautiful, but also because it’s underexposed. At the house of @ FreeLigue1, we do not currently have the rights to broadcast on social networks. In the meantime, the goal is available for everyone free of charge in our app. pic.twitter.com/FoYnhqilcy

– Frédéric Goyon (@RivaolJV) October 31, 2021

“We consider that disseminating goals and summaries on social networks is a good way to promote Ligue 1. Giving visibility to our championship can only be positive, but it is not something very inked yet. in France. This mode of consumption is starting to make a place for itself in Anglo-Saxon countries, and we are in discussions with the League concerning these rights. But it is a complex subject because it is a subject which concerns all the broadcasters of Ligue 1. In any case, at Free, we want to find solutions to promote the championship ” confides to Ouest-France, Frédéric Goyon, director of Free Ligue 1. Concretely, the operator would like to find a way to broadcast on social networks certain actions of the day of Ligue 1 in progress before Sunday at midnight in order to promote the championship thanks to the most beautiful goals, goalkeeper stoppages or technical gestures. Like what RMC does with the Champions League thanks to an agreement with UEFA for example. It remains to be seen whether an agreement can be found with the LFP as well as with Canal + and Amazon, holders of the TV rights with regard to the live broadcast of the matches. Internally, the League confides that it is open to an evolution of this digital strategy.