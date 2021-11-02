For Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown “don’t want to pass the ball” | NBA

Extremely disappointing last season, the Celtics hoped to move forward this year, with a new coach (Ime Udoka) who promised to restore a hierarchy and to hold Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown accountable.

But after seven games, it’s already the crisis in Boston, with a completely missed last quarter which allowed Chicago to inflict on the Massachusetts club a third defeat in a row. Above all, after the meeting, Marcus Smart sharply criticized his two All-Stars teammates, who decided not to speak to the press …

“All the teams know that we will try to go through Jayson and Jaylen” explains the leader. “All the teams are scheduled and have studied ways to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everyone’s scouting report is to get them to pass the ball. They don’t want to pass the ball ”.

The criticism is straightforward, although Marcus Smart then tries to tone it down a bit.

“This is something they are going to learn”, he continues. “They are still learning. We are proud of the progress they are making, but they are still going to have to go one step further and find ways to create not only for themselves but also for the other players on the team in order to open up the field. later in the game… It’s something that we asked them to do and they are learning. We just have to keep helping these guys do it to help our team. “

Will this group ever manage to play together?

The point guard puts his finger on a problem visible for months at the Celtics. The club’s All-Star duo are more and more isolated from the rest of the group in the game, with a Jayson Tatum who plays the heroes all the time, even if it means taking a lot of shots “outside the system”, or at the wrong tempo. When the success is there, it gives great performances but when it is not, it is all the rhythm of the Celtics which is bloodless.

More than a possible “selfishness”, Jaylen Brown seems to him especially to fade in the important moments, not knowing well how to help Jayson Tatum when the latter tries to take the game to his account.

Overall, this Boston team does not seem to know how to play collectively, and Marcus Smart is not free from all reproach either because it would take an organizing point guard to precisely channel the two All-Stars and set up the game. ‘he can’t do it, settling for artillery behind the 3-point line.

All of this feels like a huge mess, as Ime Udoka’s weird rotations don’t help.

“We took the lead, we made ourselves comfortable, we became a little too nice thinking that the match was over in the third quarter”, explains the rookie “head coach”. “We started to celebrate. That’s a good lesson: if we take the game lightly, it will come back to kick you in the butt. “

Unless Brad Stevens decides to do it himself, deciding that this group is not viable …



