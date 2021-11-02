Formula 1 | Stewart and Watson bet on Hamilton for world title

Jackie Stewart is watching the title duel this year with great interest. The three-time world champion believes that the fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen could be played on reliability, but still sees a slight advantage for the Briton and Mercedes F1.

“It will end with the victory of the one with the fewest mechanical failures, because both of them are driving beautifully” Stewart told Motorsport-Magazin. “I think it could be either of the two pilots.”

“I think at the end of the day, due to the experience of the Mercedes team, as well as the driver, they probably have the best chance of doing that. They both overdrive a bit, as we have. seen twice. Hope this has been recognized in the most positive way possible. “

Stewart just wants the season to be a safe one for both drivers. After worrying accidents for Verstappen and Hamilton at Silverstone and Monza respectively, the Scotsman wants them to play it safe.

“I wouldn’t want anything bad to happen, although of course motor racing today is very safe. In the crash that happened at Silverstone in my day he would have died.”





“Sometimes you take liberties that shouldn’t be taken, so we have to be careful. You can’t get too carried away by the need to win. To finish first you have to finish first.”

Another former driver, John Watson, believes Hamilton can go for the title if Mercedes is up to it: “Lewis has everything in his toolbox to fight the battle against Max. What he needs is the performance, but above all the reliability, to know he can control the car.”

“He needs Mercedes to be level in each of the last five races. It won’t affect his performance, but obviously if he’s struggling he will be limited in what he can do.”

“This is the first real competition in the hybrid era. Lewis’s opposition has always been done by his own teammates, not a rival team like it is now. necessary for an incoryable final of the championship. “