Fortnite: a player reaches a level of battle pass never seen in the history of the game

Yesterday, Rage Revenge upgraded his battle pass to level 1000. A feat never before seen in the history of the game, but one that did not earn him a reward commensurate with his success.

Summary Over 600 levels per season

A feat despite the difficulty

Since its passage in version 2.0 (or Chapter 2), Fortnite has integrated several new features and also modified certain aspects of the game. For example, the limit of levels that can be won per season is no longer set at 100. In reality, it even seems that there is none.

Over 600 levels per season

This is what we can believe following the feat of Rage Revenge. Yesterday, the YouTuber reached level 1,000 during season 8: this is unheard of in the history of Fortnite. While he is probably the first player to achieve this feat, Rage Revenge will not have gained much from it: there is no special reward for this thousandth level, and it is always possible to gain experience points to accumulate levels after.

If the exploitation of bugs at the beginning of season 8 allowed him to scroll through the levels, Rage Revenge remains a big player in Fortnite and only many hours on the game have made such a feat possible. Evidenced by the level of his account which stands at 6,311. It’s hard to say if Rage Revenge also has the highest level account, but it also comes with surprising numbers. Considering that the player had reached level 100 in each season of Chapter 1, Rage Revenge would have gained 5,311 levels since the start of Chapter 2. It is therefore, on average, level 663 that he would have completed each season.





A feat despite the difficulty

Already mentioned above, Rage Revenge exploited several bugs to accumulate the desired experience. Nevertheless, he specifies carrying out a very precise practice which allows him to recover a lot of it in a short time. With three teammates, he collects the NPC quests from Raven and Ragsy or Pitstop. He then quits the game and repeats the manipulation.

Furthermore, It is good to specify that the beginning of this season 8 was marked by the frustration of the players of not being able to carry out certain quests which in addition gave too little experience. It is in update 18.10 that Epic Games fixed the shooting by adjusting the experience gained through missions. That being said, Rage Revenge’s performance is undoubtedly an achievement we won’t be seeing again anytime soon.