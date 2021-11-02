Fortnite: Epic Games and Tencent stop fees in China – teller report

The press release does not elaborate on the reasons for this cancellation, but there is no doubt that Epic Games and Tencent have failed to come to an agreement with local authorities, who are trickling out gaming permissions. come from abroad. “The genre of battle royale is very strictly regulated in China. Games that get approval get major content changes like bloodlessness or depiction of dead people, and their theme is military training, not survival.“, highlighted Daniel Ahmad, specialist in the Chinese market.

To go out in China, PUBG Mobile has for example been heavily modified and renamed Game for Peace, while the PC version has never crossed Chinese borders. Added to this is the fact that the Chinese government has once again entered a war of attrition against video games in general (from “spiritual opium“, as a newspaper of the ruling party recently headlined) and has not approved the release of any new game for more than 100 days. Not very violent graphically, Fortnite Yet seemed to leave with an advantage, but the exit of the phenomenon and its influence on minors would be likely to worry Beijing. And the fact of being sponsored by the almighty Tencent does not change anything. It is not for nothing that Tencent is advancing more and more pawns to make a name for itself outside the Chinese market.





Without obtaining the agreement of the government, the version of Fortnite available in China did not even include the microtransactions necessary for the game’s business model. Epic Games and Tencent clearly felt that it was no longer necessary to force the passage and are therefore abandoning the idea of ​​seeing the game get a sesame in a country which, in addition to imposing numerous restrictions on violence and morality, increasingly drastically limits the playing time granted to minors and this on all platforms.