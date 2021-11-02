Fortnite leaves China, gamers desperate

Fortnite disconnects: the video game, which brings together millions of followers around the world, will withdraw from China to the chagrin of its fans, when the power tightens the screw on the digital sector.

Fortnite is one of the most popular games in the world, with over 350 million users to its name – more than the US population.

It is a participatory game in which players interact online in hostile environments. If they evolve as a group, each seeks to be the last to survive.

Fortnite, which is free to download, generates billions in revenue with the purchase by players of additional items for their characters, including outfits.

Fortnite has a specific version in China where violent, obscene or politically sensitive content is strictly regulated.

It will stop in two weeks.

“On November 15th at 11am, we will shut down the game servers and players [en Chine] will no longer be able to connect, ”the American publisher of Fortnite, Epic Games, announced on Sunday.

As of Monday, the game no longer accepts new players in China, specifies the company, which counts among its shareholders the Chinese internet giant Tencent.

No reason has been given, but the decision comes amid tightening regulations in China.

– Servers shut down –

The authorities, which are particularly picky about competition and personal data issues, have in recent months pinned down several heavyweights in the sector for practices hitherto widely tolerated.

Video games, which in China represent a significant financial windfall but are criticized for their addictive side among young people, has not been spared.

In August, the authorities imposed a drastic limit of three hours of video games per week for those under 18, while some could spend days glued to their screens.

Stunned by the announcement of the upcoming end of Fortnite in their country, Chinese players are struggling to hide their emotion.

“It’s very unexpected,” wrote a player on the social network Weibo.





“I’m crying all the tears in my body. I’m playing (Fortnite) with my boyfriend and I couldn’t wait to see what came next.”

Others tell of the number of hours spent in the game to develop their character.

A petition is circulating on social networks for Epic Games to allow Chinese players to transfer their game data outside of China.

They contain “our heart and our soul”, they write.

Fortnite is the third big name in the tech world to announce its departure from China in the space of a month.

– “Mental Health” –

The Yahoo portal, the former Internet nugget in the 2000s, announced on Tuesday that it was also ceasing its activities in China, due to “an increasingly difficult commercial and legal environment”.

Yahoo, which launched a search engine in the country as early as 1999, had significantly downsized in China since shutting down its messaging service in 2013.

Citing a “difficult environment”, the professional social network LinkedIn of Microsoft had also announced in October its next withdrawal from the country.

The computer giant has long been one of the few US internet companies to successfully impose a social network in China despite censorship.

And in 2014, Microsoft was the first foreign firm to reinvest the huge Chinese video game market with its Xbox One console.

In 2000, Beijing had suspended the sale of all consoles because of their alleged negative effects on “the mental health” of young users. However, these remained readily available, but illegally.

Launched in 2017, Fortnite quickly became a global phenomenon, to the point where some games are now followed live by millions of viewers.

With this audience, he is opening up more and more to collaborations with celebrities who appear occasionally in the game in the form of avatars.

This summer, the American singer Ariana Grande had performed some of her songs for a weekend.

Previously, events with American rapper Travis Scott and Brazilian soccer star Neymar have already taken place.

Aya Nakamura, the most streamed French artist internationally with her title “Djadja”, should in turn soon appear in the game.