Fortnite, Yahoo !, LinkedIn… Why tech giants are leaving China

DECRYPTION – Several American internet companies have decided to leave the digital economy market, which is increasingly hostile to their activities.

And the Americans abandoned Chinese lands one by one. At the beginning of November, it’s Fortnite who decides to throw in the towel. Epic Games, publisher of the phenomenon video game which has 350 million online followers worldwide, announced Monday its withdrawal from the country. The next day, the former search engine nugget, Yahoo, also let it be known that its services would no longer be accessible in mainland China.

After two decades of presence in the country and the closure of its messaging service in 2013, the American company today evokes a legal and regulatory environment “Harder and harder”. A month earlier, Microsoft’s professional social network, LinkedIn, decided to pack up.

New regulatory requirements

These latest announcements coincide with the entry into force at the beginning of the week of the new Chinese regulation on the protection of personal data on the internet, on the model of the European general regulation GDPR. By