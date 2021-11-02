Forza Horizon 5: a first big patch deployed in anticipation of the release

If the average person will have to wait until November 9 to walk the roads of Mexico in Forza Horizon 5, players who have pre-ordered the premium edition will be able to start on Friday. In anticipation of this early release, the title is already updated.

In recent days, depending on the platform and the inhabited region, players have received a notification indicating that Forza Horizon 5 was updating. A patch of about 20 GB, which seems to replace a few files and optimize the total weight of the game, ranging between 103 GB on PC and Series X, and 116 GB on Xbox One. However, and as Xboxygen reports, some Xbox One gamers are talking about a download slightly over 100 GB, which is presumably the full game, with some pre-launch changes.

At the moment, nothing says that this is the famous day one patch, so expect can receive another patch at the exit. In any case, the title will be regularly updated after launch in order to correct the problems detected, and improve the overall experience. Let us remember in passing that if you have played the other Forza Horizon, you unlock the following vehicles in Forza Horizon 5:





Forza Horizon 1: 2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS

Forza Horizon 2: 2014 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4

Forza Horizon 3: 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4

Forza Horizon 4: 2018 McLaren Senna

Forza Motorsport 5: 2013 McLaren P1

Forza Motorsport 6: 2017 Ford GT

Forza Motorsport 7: 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Finally, Playground Games has just released a new video, which immediately puts us in the mood. As you can see above, it features Cristo Fernández, the actor of the series Ted Lasso, accompanied by the Colombian artist and Karol G.

About Forza Horizon 5

Buy Forza Horizon 5 on Amazon