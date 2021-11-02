Franck Leboeuf reveals the amount he refused to participate in the show

Finding the ideal cast to constitute a season of “Dancing with the Stars” is no easy task. Since the creation of the program in 2011 on TF1, the production must show clairvoyance and mischief to attract personalities able to do the show and seduce viewers.

In an interview granted to the RTL microphone in the program “On remake the TV”, Frank Leboeuf confided that he had been approached, nearly five years ago, by TF1 to join the dance floor. “I almost participated in Dancing with the Stars, with my wife, because she is a dancer. I wanted to create a couple and I had proposed that. It had almost been accepted. We even did some tests“, related the one who has just released a book called “Believe in it for yourself “.





The former 1998 world champion then explained that the amount of the stamp offered by the production, around 15,000 euros, was not enough to convince him. “I don’t forget that I have a status. The televisions have forgotten that there is a statute and that one cannot do anything according to one’s statute, to one’s standing. If I say yes to 15,000 euros, and they take someone who has less standing than me, who has just started, how much will they be offered?“, justified the one who participated in” Mask Singer “in 2019.

LT