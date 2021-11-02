Franck (Love is in the meadow): A dramatic turn of events, tears and a secret pact with Karine Le Marchand

Like Hervé, the 46-year-old sylviculturist and market gardener who lives in New Aquitaine, in turn discovered the joys of living together with Anne-Lise, a 40-year-old professor of literature. During the episode of Love is in the meadow 2021, Franck had finally broken his shell. But he still had Cécile (43) in mind.

Franck could not help kissing Anne-Lise, whereas a short time before he was modest. But they spent a wise night, each on their own. The next day, the farmer introduced him to two of his relatives. And he explained, in front of his new companion, that it is in particular “a sparkle in the eye“of Cécile who passed away who tipped the scales. “The fact that Franck keeps going over Cécile’s stories is starting to get on my nerves a bit. There is a moment when we will have to stop otherwise I’m going to screw him up. In relation to me, it is not delicate“, annoyed Anne-Lise, injured. She therefore took advantage of the way back to make an update:”It hurts me because I feel like I’m the second choice.“Franck therefore tried to reassure her and promised to be careful.

The situation created distance between the two candidates. Especially since Franck rushed to his dog to hug him and give him kisses while he was not touching with Anne-Lise. As the pooch slept in the farmer’s bed, she once again found herself in her room, alone with her thoughts.





The next day, thehe atmosphere was therefore icy between Anne-Lise and Franck. Outside the cameras, the contender joined him to attempt a reconciliation. But the farmer’s reaction was not what she expected. “You talked to me for twenty minutes about the price of a pig. You have a woman in your bed anyway. Who am I? I want you to have caring gestures. I feel like you are not ready“, she got annoyed. in tears, she let him know that she preferred to stop everythingbecause she didn’t have the patience to teach him the rules of seduction. It is very detached that he accepted the situation because, as he explained, it was the day before that he let go “the wife of [sa] life“, thus referring to Cécile.”I made a mistake. (….) I have done the bullshit of my life. When I think of Cécile, I cry“, he admitted.

Karine Le Marchand intervenes

Meanwhile, it is “super sad“that Anne-Lise was packing her things.”I can’t be with a calculator telling me about pennies while I’m trying to stroke it and to launch a little sensuality between us“, she explained, in tears. After her cordial farewells with Anne-Lise, Franck has sent a message directly to Cécile to let her know that he was still thinking of her and that he was wrong.

Still inconsolable several days after Cécile’s departure, Karine Le Marchand found him exceptionally to help him to put the pieces back together. The opportunity to discover that the contender asked him for time to cash in on what had happened. Strongly encouraged by her children, she kept her distance. A heartbreak for Franck who wanted more than anything to convince his children that he was sincere. The presenter therefore advised him to write them a letter of apology. in which he would tell his story, his hesitations but ensure that he only wants the happiness of their mother. “We make a pact. If you come with her to the balance sheet, it’s because you managed to create a little bond with the children“, Karine launched before leaving him. A pact accepted by Franck. We will have to wait for the results to have the answer.