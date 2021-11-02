Free Mobile inaugurates “triple promos”, with immediate discounts, to which is added a special offer and even more with Free Flex

Free has just added new promotions on two Samsung smartphones that it sells in its online store, and these are added with an ODR offered by Samsung and yet another if you choose the Free Flex formula.

The first smartphone concerned is the Galaxy S21. It is offered at the promotional price of € 699 instead of € 859 in cash payment, i.e. € 160 discount. This price reduction is also valid with the Free Flex formula: over a period of 24 months for this mobile, the first payment will be € 119 (instead of € 279 without immediate discount), then 24 subsequent rents of € 19.99 / month . At the end of the 24 months, you have the choice between returning your mobile or acquiring it by paying the amount of the purchase option of 100 €. In the absence of a choice, tacit extension of the contract for successive periods of one month.





But that’s not all since Samsung is adding a special offer on this smartphone, namely 5% of the price paid for the purchase or rental of a Galaxy S21 until November 15, 2021. A refund offer that it will have to be requested once the smartphone has been received.

The second smartphone affected is the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. It is offered at the promotional price of € 699 instead of € 759 in cash payment, i.e. 60 € discount. This price reduction is also valid with the Free Flex formula, and benefits in addition to 100 € reimbursement offer: over a period of 24 months for this mobile, the first payment will be € 19 (once the immediate discount and the ODR have been deducted), then 24 subsequent rents of € 19.99 / month. At the end of the 24 months, you have the choice between returning your mobile or acquiring it by paying the amount of the purchase option of 100 €. In the absence of a choice, tacit extension of the contract for successive periods of one month.

Finally Samsung also adds a special offer on this smartphone, namely 5% of the price paid for the purchase or rental a Galaxy S21 until November 15, 2021. A refund offer that must be requested once the smartphone has been received.



