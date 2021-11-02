French actor Ary Abittan indicted for rape and placed under judicial supervision

French actor Ary Abittan was indicted for “rape” Tuesday, November 2 after being taken into custody on Sunday, franceinfo learned from a judicial source. He was placed under judicial supervision. During his custody, he was interviewed by investigators from the first district of the Paris judicial police.

A rape complaint was filed against him on Saturday, prompting his placement in police custody. This complaint comes from a woman with whom the actor had occasional relations.





The 47-year-old comedian, made popular by the hit comedy series What have we done to the good Lord?, is due to start touring his new show in December, entitled For real, with 52 dates scheduled across France during the year 2022. He also toured in the third part of What have we done to the good Lord?, which is set to hit theaters on February 2.