French Cup. A club will be exempt from the seventh round

With the non-participation of the New Caledonian representative, there will be only 167 clubs in the seventh round with therefore a directly qualified exempt!

“Pursuant to Annex 2 of the DNCG Regulations, the Commission de Concontrol of Professional Clubs orders Chamois Niortais FC a fine of € 250,000 and a ban on entry into the Coupe de France for the 2021/2022 season for non-compliance with the control procedure before the change of reference shareholder of the club intervened last August. “ On September 9, 2020, the Professional Football League severely sanctioned the Chamois Niortais.





There will therefore only be nineteen Ligue 2 clubs – instead of twenty – to compete in the seventh round of the Coupe de France. With 146 clubs qualified from the sixth round and the two ultra-marine clubs of Polynesia and Mayotte, this only makes 167 clubs instead of 168. The representative of New Caledonia could have completed in order to have an even number. clubs but the New Caledonian Federation has decided not to participate in the competition this season.

As the French Football Federation confirmed to us this Tuesday morning, there will therefore be a club with a funny name during the draw which takes place on Wednesday noon: exempt! That is to say that a club will have a hell of a chance since it will qualify directly for the eighth round. This is not insignificant given that the endowment for participation in this eighth round is 15,000 euros. Bingo!