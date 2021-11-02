French Cup. The eleven (very) good performances of the sixth round

This weekend, eleven clubs performed very well in the sixth round of the Coupe de France. We detail them with the reactions.

Côte-Chaude Sportif (R2) – Moulins Academy (N3): 1-0

The Coupe de France and Côte-Chaude, it’s a big story with in particular a 32e final against Paris Saint-Germain in 1994. And the Saint-Etienne club proved it again this Sunday with a qualification against the Académie Moulins (National 3). “We used the elements a little better than they did, assured the trainer Alfred Picariello to the daily Le Progrès. We must salute the debauchery of energy of all our players, including substitutes. “

Saint-Marcel (R2) – Louhans-Cuiseaux FC (N2): 1-1 (10-9 tab)

While Louhans-Cuiseaux led in the score and missed a penalty on the hour mark, it was Saint-Marcel who qualified at the end of the suspense. “I said that out of 50 matches, we would surely lose 49, but today, we won the right one, told the trainer Matthieu Guenot to the Journal de Saône-et-Loire. We had the perfect match, in a fiery atmosphere. That’s wonderful ! “

FC Chusclan Laudun (R3) – Saint-Estève Perpignan (R1): 1-0

After his formidable feat against AS Béziers in the previous round (2-0), FC Chusclan was again talked about this Sunday. The Gard club again achieved a good performance in the sixth round of the Coupe de France against FC Saint-Estève Perpignan, resident of Regional 1 (1-0). And as he confessed to us two weeks ago, Philippe Morel must still have been ” surprised “ by his team. Provided that it hard!

Perros Louannec (R2) – FC Guipry-Messac (N3): 2-1

“It’s crazy fun!” We play the game fifteen times in his head, and there, it’s really fun. This scenario, I had not seen it, it was complicated to predict. “ As he confided to Ouest-France, Mathis Garcia still cannot believe the fine feat achieved by Perros-Louannec. Decisive passer on the second goal, the playmaker of the Côtes-d’Armor club and his teammates now dream of their illustrious neighbor: En-Avant Guingamp.

CS Mainvilliers (R2) – FC Saint-Jean-le-Blanc (N3): 2-2 (4-2 tab)

Led twice by Saint-Jean-le-Blanc (National 3), CS Mainvilliers snatched their qualification on penalties (2-2, 4-3 tab) this Sunday. “We wanted the qualification and I think we deserve it, said coach Benoît Devin to L’Echo Républicain. We showed character, we really went looking for it! “ It now remains for his players to write a new page in the history of the club six years after his only participation in the eighth round.





FC Calonne Ricouart (R3) – Olympique Grande-Synthe (R1): 2-2 (4-3 tab)

After US Municipale Senlis in the previous round (0-0, 4-3 tab), FC Calonne Ricouart did it again on Sunday by eliminating Olympique Grande-Synthe, another Regional 1 club. confessed to La Voix des sports, the recipe of coach Rachid Guenoune was simple: “Play ball, have fun, have no regrets”. His players applied it perfectly even if they scared each other by equalizing at the very end of regulation time to finally qualify on penalties.

ES Hamel (D2) – FC Ailly Samara (R2): 1-0

This time, it’s done ! Three years after a historic sixth round, ES Hamel wrote a new page in its history this Sunday. “The eviction made things easier for us, but the rain got in there and made any attack complicated., analyzed the trainer Sofien Tliba in La Voix des sports. Honestly, it’s not our best game. Now it’s great for the club, for the players. All we want is to have the best draw in the seventh round! “ Also, not to leave too many feathers on the way.

Salouël Saleux Foot (D2) – Roubaix VG Portuguese (R2): 2-2 (6-5 tab)

“It’s incredible, it’s extraordinary and the word is weak! “ As he told France Bleu, Antoine Mücke still can’t get over it. After Lambres-lez-Douai (R1) in the previous round, his team dominated the Portuguese of Roubaix (R2) to slip away in the seventh round. And his wish for the draw is very clear: “ We want to face a professional Ligue 2 team ”. See you at noon on Wednesday.

CS Neuville (R2) – FC Vaulx-en-Velin (N3): 1-0

Despite special conditions, with a lot of wind, CS Neuville performed well in the sixth round of the Coupe de France by eliminating FC Vaulx-en-Velin (N3). “We had a real cup match, each of the teams had their highlights, Vaulx created a few clear chances, but we were able to be realistic when needed” Ghislain Anselmini, coach of the Saône riverside club, told Le Progrès daily.

FC Langlade Bernis (D2) – Albères Argelès (N3): 0-0 (6-5 tab)

This is the biggest blow of this sixth round of the Coupe de France! FC Langlade Bernis offered the scalp of Albères Argelès (National 3) by playing an hour outnumbered. Five levels of difference. “It’s a group that has been doing well for two years, Karim El Khedim told us on Saturday evening. The guys are assiduous in training, they are serious. There is a lot of desire and solidarity. “

And like all the amateur clubs of Gard still in the running, he dreams of facing Nîmes Olympique in the seventh round!

FC Ouest-Tourangeau (N3) – Berrichonne Châteauroux (National): 0-0

“What you have done in terms of emotions, in terms of rigor and in terms of tactics, is high level. Because opposite, it was a pro club with players used to playing in Ligue 2. Bravo, bravo, bravo! “ As reported by La Nouvelle-République, here is the message from Najib Chaddi, the coach of FC Ouest-Tourangeau, launched to his players in the locker room after the fine performance against La Berrichonne Châteauroux. Especially since the Indre club had started a new dynamic since the appointment of Mathieu Chabert and Karim Mokeddem on the bench in mid-October.