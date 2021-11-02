Fuel prices are on the rise again

After a slight decline last week, the prices of diesel fuels and SP95 E-10 have recorded a small increase in recent days.

The prices of the main road fuels (diesel and SP95-E10) sold in France increased very slightly last week, according to official figures from the Ministry of Ecological Transition released on Tuesday.

Diesel at 1.5556 euros per liter on average

A liter of diesel was worth 1.5556 euros per liter, an increase of 0.4 euro cents compared to the previous week. The liter of unleaded 95 E10 has seen a slightly greater increase: + 1.1 centime. The SP95-E10 sold for 1.6335 euros per liter on average.





Last week, there was a slight decrease, putting an end to several consecutive weeks of increase. The diesel had lost 0.5 centime and the SP95 E10 0.6 centime.

Inflation allowance

Main cause of the recent increase in prices at the pump, the price of a barrel of Brent is however close to its level of last week, at 84.40 dollars, after increasing by 1.40 dollars the previous week.

To help the French cope with rising energy prices, the government presented at the end of October a inflation compensation of 100 euros which will benefit 38 million French earning less than 2000 euros per month.