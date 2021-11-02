Gabby Petito case: his companion Brian Laundrie “probably committed suicide”, according to the police

The mystery persists around the death of Gabby Petito, but the thesis of suicide for her companion, found dead a month after her, seems to be confirmed. “By all accounts, (Brian Laundrie) probably committed suicide and he was where we thought he was,” Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said at a press conference Friday.

Human remains belonging to Brian Laundrie were found, along with personal effects belonging to the young man, on October 20 in the Carlton reserve, Florida. He had disappeared a few weeks earlier, after the discovery of Gabby Petito’s body on September 17th. The stranglehold of suspicion then tightened around him, who accompanied his companion on a duo road trip.

The sheriff explained in Friday’s press conference that Brian Laundrie’s identity could be verified through dental identification. If the results could not determine either the time or the cause of death, an analysis currently being carried out by an anthropologist should say more soon.



The Sarasota County, Florida Sheriff says Brian Laundrie “by all accounts probably committed suicide and he was right out there where we thought he was.”

And the North Port Police chief says Laundrie was “presumably” already dead when they became the lead on the case. pic.twitter.com/Q5nc5Rkcea – Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) November 2, 2021

The police chief of North Port, the Florida city where the couple lived, also spoke during the press conference to explain a recent misunderstanding that has discredited his teams. At first, while Brian Laundrie was wanted, investigators claimed to know where he was. In fact, according to the latest evidence, Brian Laundrie was probably already dead when they came to the case.