    Gabby Petito case: the causes of Brian Laundrie’s death revealed

    NewsWorld


    Under what circumstances did Brian Laundrie lose his life? The Sarasota County Sheriff said more during a panel held this Friday, October 29.

    At the beginning of October 2021, and after a month of tracking as part of the investigation around the death of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie has finally been found. But if the authorities thought they could find out more about the circumstances of the influencer death, they were disappointed : the 23-year-old was discovered dead in a decaying Florida nature reserve. Discovery which only raised a new question: what are the causes of his death? An autopsy was performed in order to answer them but the mystery will remain whole. The procedure did not reveal anything. During a panel organized by a non-partisan political group, this Friday, October 29, the sheriff of the Sarasota committee, however, raised his own hypothesis.

    According to Kurt Hoffman, Brian Laundrie would have ended his life. “This guy is gone and he probably committed suicide“, did he declare, “he was at the exact place where we thought he was. But there was over three feet of water at the time. “ Words echoing those of Josh Taylor, the spokesperson for North Point police who spoke in September 2021. “These are dangerous research for police teams, who must wade through alligator and snake infested swamps and flooded trails.

    Gabby Petito: this object that could change the investigation

    The investigators nevertheless remain hopeful because a notebook was found near the body of Brian Laundrie. Object that may well advance the investigation of the death of Gabby Petito, strangled death. A former FBI profiler, quoted by the American channel CNN is even convinced: “If this notebook contained, for example, information which could have been a confession, or some sort of blame or rationalization, all of this information could help determine the causes of the murder of Gabby Petito.

    Amanda

