game development would be the most chaotic in Rockstar history

Released in 2013 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, GTA V will be released on next-gen consoles in 2022. An opus that will thus be available on three generations of consoles, a presence that will make you dizzy. What next? If we are to believe the last rumors of the hallway, GTA VI would be in the throes of chaotic development.

chaotic development

With the imminent arrival of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Rockstar returns to the forefront with new projects. Concrete with a release date, far from the hypothetical GTA VI whose existence has still not been confirmed. Although its development has been covered since 2014 now, Rockstar’s baby struggles to reassure. And for good reason, the years go by and the American studio continues on its usual communication: namely total silence.

Although rumors come to allow us to imagine what could look like this GTA VI moreover mysterious, confirmations are still pending. A bad omen if we are to believe Chris from Rockstar Mag, according to whom the development of GTA VI would be the most chaotic in Rockstar history. Through several videos, the enthusiast answered the questions of his subscribers, also worried about the deadlines posted by Rockstar, while ambitious and successful projects were emerging here and there.





“It’s just a mess really. To date, this is Rockstar’s most chaotic project since their inception.. ”he explains in a video. “Lately, 3/4 of my information concerns development which is in slow motion. […] It’s scary, when you think that the development of GTA IV ended 4 days before its release, you think it’s crazy. But that, next, is nothing about what is happening for GTA VI.“he continues in another.

According to him, Rockstar would have completely turned the development of GTA VI right after Dan Houser’s departure in February 2020. A major problem, especially since Take-Two had the initial plan to announce the game the same year. A chaotic development for a project that presents itself as extremely ambitious, even worse than that of Red Dead Redemption at the start of the millennium.

the remasterings are linked

Take-Two and Rockstar are probably trying to buy time with the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition next November as well as the next-gen versions of GTA V in 2022. Unfortunately, players get impatient and expect rockstar to have a minimum of transparency. A communication far from the habits of the studio, which preserves its principles: to remain silent as a carp at all times.

In addition, still according to Chris, a remastered version of Red Dead Redemption first of the name would be in development. Although the destination platforms were not mentioned, it is highly likely that Rockstar will make its title available on maximum media, like its game trilogy. GTA. GTA VI will eventually be released one day, it remains to be seen when.