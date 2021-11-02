News tip Genshin Impact, Thomas: should we invoke it? Our analysis of the new character

A new 4-star character is coming to Genshin Impact! This is Thomas, whom you may have seen in Inazuma before.

New character already present in the history of Genshin Impact, Thomas will be present alongside Hu Tao in the new banner of Genshin Impact version 2.2. Is it useful? Does he deserve a place on your team? This is what we will see together!

Thomas

Who is Thomas?

Known as Inazuma’s “negotiator”, he is also a reliable teammate in combat, able to provide solid defense and bonus effects to his partners.

Ascension materials

Here is the list of materials needed to raise Thomas at level 90:

Materials Where to find them? 1x Shards of agnidus agate On the boss “Hypostasis Pyro” and “The Flaming Tree” 9x Agnidus Agate Fragments On the boss “Hypostasis Pyro” and “The Flaming Tree” 9x Agnidus Agate Pieces On the boss “Hypostasis Pyro” and “The Flaming Tree” 6x Agnidus agate stones On the boss “Hypostasis Pyro” and “The Flaming Tree” 18x Insignia of the Pillager On the looters of treasures 30x Silver Raven Insignia On the looters of treasures 36x Gold Raven Insignia On the looters of treasures 168x Fluorescent Mushrooms On Tsurumi Island (2.2) 46x Burning Pearls On the boss “Hypostasis Pyro” 420,000 Moras x

Talent enhancement materials for Thomas

Here are the materials necessary to pass your 3 skills level 10 (Note that in very few cases, a character needs to be level 10 on his 3 skills).

Materials Where to find them? 9x Teaching of the ephemeral Inazuma Dungeon 63x Instant Guide Inazuma Dungeon 114x Philosophy of the Ephemeral Inazuma Dungeon 18x Insignia of the Pillager On the looters of treasures 66x Silver Raven Insignia On the looters of treasures 93x Golden Raven Insignia On the looters of treasures 18x Infernal Butterfly Loot on boss Signora 3x Crown of Wisdom Various events 4,950,000 Moras x

Thomas’ skills

Blazing Blessing

Thomas uses the tip of his spear as a fulcrum to channel the flames and perform a kick that inflicts DGT Pyro zone and unleashes a searing defensive barrier. The moment it is triggered, the barrier applies the Pyro element to Thomas. The absorption of DGT from the barrier is a function of Thomas’ max HP. The burning barrier has the following characteristics:

It absorbs the DGT Pyro with 250% efficiency

with 250% efficiency The remaining DGT absorption of an existing Burning Barrier will stack if another Burning Barrier is obtained at the same time, while its duration is updated. The barrier’s maximum DGT absorption will not exceed a certain percentage of Thomas’ max HP.

Scarlet o-yoroi

Thomas swirls his spear, slicing enemies with roaring flames that inflict AoE Pyro DGTs and transform into a fiery o-yoroi.

The normal attack of a deployed character affected by a fiery o-yoroi will trigger a fiery collapse that inflicts DGT Pyro zone and creates a burning barrier. A fiery collapse can be triggered once every second. A burning barrier created this way is the same as the one created with the elemental skill Blazing Blessing of Thomas, except for the amount of DGT it can absorb

It absorbs the DGT Pyro with 250% efficiency. The remaining DGT absorption of an existing Burning Barrier will stack if another Burning Barrier is obtained at the same time, while its duration is updated. The barrier’s maximum DGT absorption will not exceed a certain percentage of Thomas’ max HP. If Thomas is defeated, the effects of the fiery o-yoroi will wear off.



Passive talents

Passion for fishing

20% chance of getting double the catch when fishing in Inazuma.





Armor layering

When the deployed character gains or upgrades a Burning Barrier, their shield strength increases by 5% for 6 seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds and stacked up to 5 times

Flaming Assault

The damage dealt by the Burning Collapse of Scarlet O-yoroi increases by an amount equal to 2.2% of Thomas.

Constellations

Comrade duty

When a burning barrier suffers DGT for a character other than Thomas, the ToR of Blazing Blessing and D‘O-yoroi scarlet of Thomas decrease by 3 s. This effect can be triggered once every 20 sec.

Subordinate skills

Extends the duration of‘O-yoroi scarlet of 3 s.

Foolproof resolution

Skill level Blazing Blessing +3

Long term planning

After using Scarlet o-yoroi, Thomas recovers 15 elemental energy points.

Uncontrollable fire

Skill level Scarlet o-yoroi +3

Burning heart

When a Burning Barrier is obtained or refreshed, normal, charged, and diving attack damage for all characters on the team increases by 15% for 6 seconds.

Thomas equipment and statistics

The ideal set for Thomas will undoubtedly be Emblem of Broken Fate, which on the one hand increases its energy recharge by 20%, but also increases the damage dealt by elemental rampage.

A 2 pieces Tenacity of the Millelith for 20% PV + 2 coins Ancient royal ritual to improve damage dealt by elemental rampage can also work well on him.

On the weapon side, in addition to the usual ones like the Reaper’s Light, the Staff of Homa, and others … The catch, which is obtained through fishing, Blackrock Spear in the shop or Scion of victory in the battle pass can also be good choices for him.

On the statistics side, here are the main ones on the 3 coins to have:

Piece of equipment Main statistic hourglass PV / ATK% Chopped off Pyro damage Helmet Crit Rate / Crit Damage

And on the side of secondary statistics, Crit, HP%, Energy recharge, and ATQ% will be good choices for Thomas.

Should we invoke it?

Thomas is a support Pyro. He is not the one who will take care of doing as much damage as possible on your team. His goal will be to launch his ultimate, and to go backstage until the next one. It is therefore ideal to couple it to another pyro character to recover yours more quickly. Of course, its constellations are a game-changer, and just the first one will help you get ultimate a bit more often. Note that it is rather good with Hu Tao, which shares its banner.

Thomas correctly apply the debuff Pyro on your enemies, and provided you have a good team around him, he can be useful, especially in terms of protection for your character who does the most damage. Now if you have Zhongli, you will have very little interest in investing your components on Thomas. It all really depends on your character needs Pyro. Thomas is not exceptional, but can help you improve your survivability.