Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon scholarship: the 2021 winners

On November 2, 2013, journalist Ghislaine Dupont and technician Claude Verlon were murdered in Kidal, in northern Mali. In their memory, RFI created the Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon scholarship.

This scholarship rewards, each year, a journalist and a sound technician on the African continent. For this 8th edition, applications are particularly numerous. This special program will give the floor to the personalities of RFI, to representatives of the families of Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon and to the new winners: Rolf-Steve Domia Leu Bouhoula, “journalist” laureate and Mahamat Hassane Zara, “technician” laureate.

With :

• Marie-Christine Zaragoza, president of France Media World

• Cécile Megie, director of RFI

• Apolline Verlon, daughter of Claude Verlon





• Marie-Solange Poinsot, mother of Ghislaine Dupont

• Daniele Gonod, president of the” Association of Friends of Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon

• Christophe Deloire, general manager of Reporters Without Borders (RSF)

• Jean-Baptiste Placca, journalist, columnist at RFI and member of the jury

• Denise Epoté, columnist at RFI, Africa director of TV5 World and member of the jury.

• Vincent Hugeuxjournalist teacher at Sciences Po Paris, partner of the Ghislaine Dupont scholarship and Claude Verlon, member of the jury

• Stéphanie Rabourdin, Deputy Director of the Campus General Directorate ofINA, partner of the Ghislaine Dupont scholarship and Claude Verlon, member of the jury.

• Muriel Pomponne, journalist at RFI, editor-in-chief of foreign languages. Trainer of Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon scholarship candidates

• Rachel Locatelli, responsible for training at RFI. Trainer of Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon scholarship candidates

• The 2 winners from the 8th edition of the Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon scholarship