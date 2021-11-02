Giant split between Dell and its cloud subsidiary VMware

Posted on Nov 1, 2021, 5:07 PMUpdated Nov 1, 2021, 5:25 PM

A new episode in the roller coaster market saga of American IT giant Dell opened on Monday with the split of its 81% -owned subsidiary VMware, a server virtualization software publisher inherited from the giant acquisition of EMC in 2016 and which takes full advantage of the craze for online computing (“cloud computing”).

Decided in April this year, the operation allows Dell shareholders to be allocated shares in an independent company valued at around $ 64 billion after a slight rise in price on Monday morning. They keep their holdings in the parent company which should find an equilibrium price around around 33 billion market cap.

Round trips

A very diverse IT company (from manufacturing computers and servers to manufacturing storage arrays, from online software to printers) even though PCs still account for 60% of its revenue, Dell was largely eclipsed by its subsidiary in the eyes of investors, worth at one time up to half as much on the stock market. Despite 94 billion annual sales against 12 billion for VMware alone!

This large-format split, requested by the shareholders of the group to erase the discount of the whole, closes a period of three years since the return to the sharply negotiated stock market of Dell after five years in the world of the unlisted.





Acquisition of ECM

In 2013, frustrated by an attitude of Wall Street that he considered short-termist, Michael Dell had indeed withdrawn from the listing the company which he had founded alone a little less than thirty years before in the greatest tradition of the companies of technologies born in a garage or, in its case, a student room. While controlling a fifth, he delisted it for $ 25 billion with the financial backing of the Silver Lake Partners fund.

After buying computer storage giant EMC for more than $ 60 billion in 2016, Dell’s big comeback to Wall Street took place in 2018. Through a complex arrangement whose minority shareholders initially challenged the terms. Shadow shares without voting rights of VMware were thus created to remunerate the shareholders of EMC at the time of the acquisition. These shadow stocks served as Dell’s listing vehicle through a reverse merger, with Dell buying these stocks and using them to return to the stock market.

Deleveraging

In any case, VMware will regain its independence for the first time since 2004, the date of the acquisition by EMC. If it will keep partnerships with Dell, it will be free to work with other server manufacturers.

For Dell, in addition to reducing its holding discount, the operation will allow it to deleverage, its acquisition of EMC having been financed by 50 billion loans. An exceptional dividend of 12 billion was indeed paid to the shareholders of VMware. Dell having touched 9 billion, its debt will amount to only 32 billion.