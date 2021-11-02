Glickenhaus wants a fairer Performance Balance to stay in WEC

Scuderia Glickenhaus, which finished 4th and 5th in the last 24 Hours of Le Mans, have decided not to send their cars to the final two rounds of the WEC season, last weekend and next weekend in Bahrain. She has officially announced that she wants to focus on next season, but she certainly does not want to line up in races that she believes has no chance of winning against the two Toyotas.
Asked by a fan about this absence during a Twitter exchange, Jim Glickenhaus made it clear that he could leave the WEC if the Balance of Performance (BoP), which alters certain characteristics of cars based on their results in previous races. and which he considers clearly favorable to Toyota, was not changed in 2022. “As long as we do not have a fair BoP, we will not have an interest in driving, he replied. Hope we get it next year. If not, there are other mountains to climb. “
“We have no interest in participating in a perpetual Toyota parade”
The American billionaire clarified his thinking in a new post a few hours later: “We are waiting for a fair BoP. When that is the case, we will continue to run our 007 LMHs. We have no interest in participating in a perpetual Toyota parade. “