Glickenhaus wants a fairer Performance Balance to stay in WEC

Asked by a fan about this absence during a Twitter exchange, Jim Glickenhaus made it clear that he could leave the WEC if the Balance of Performance (BoP), which alters certain characteristics of cars based on their results in previous races. and which he considers clearly favorable to Toyota, was not changed in 2022. “As long as we do not have a fair BoP, we will not have an interest in driving, he replied. Hope we get it next year. If not, there are other mountains to climb. “



