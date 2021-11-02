global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– Pfizer is counting on its anti-Covid vaccine to boost its recipes –

The American pharmaceutical group Pfizer on Tuesday revised its annual revenue estimates for Comirnaty, its anti-Covid vaccine, in particular counting on the strong demand outside the United States.

The company now plans to sell this year for $ 36 billion of the serum it is developing in partnership with the German biotech BioNTech, against $ 33.5 billion in its previous forecasts.

– Iran: the foreign minister tested positive –

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, 57, has contracted Covid-19, local media reported as Tehran said it was ready to resume international negotiations on its controversial nuclear program soon.

The announcement comes after ministry spokesman Saïd Khatibzadeh announced on Monday that nuclear talks would begin “in the next two or three weeks.”

– End of quarantine in Thailand –

A few hundred foreign travelers landed in Thailand on Monday, which is reopening its doors to international visitors after an 18-month lockdown, a beacon of hope for the tourism industry bloodless since the pandemic.





At the end of the day, Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport, once one of the busiest in the world, had welcomed 1,500 foreign tourists, according to its director. He expects some 70,000 for the entire month of November.

– The Melbourne Cup finds its audience –

Australia’s most important horse race, the Melbourne Cup, took place Tuesday in the presence of the public, a year after a historic closed door and as the country tries to return to a near-normal life.

Verry Elleegant crossed the finish line as a winner in front of spectators who had emerged ten days earlier from one of the longest series of confinements in the world (260 days).

– Almost 5 million dead –

The pandemic has killed at least 5,003,717 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources on Tuesday at 10:00 GMT.

The United States is the most bereaved country with 747,033 dead, followed by Brazil (607,922), India (458,880), Mexico (288,464) and Russia (240,871).

These figures are based on the daily official balance sheets for each country, excluding upward revisions made a posteriori by some statistical agencies. By taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates that the global toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.