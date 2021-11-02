GTA 5, GTA Online: thousands of dollars and a motorbike offered to Prime Gaming subscribers, how to get them?

Need cash and a new bike without too much effort? Look no further: This month, Rockstar Games is spoiling GTA 5 (and especially GTA Online) players through its partnership with Prime Gaming.

Dollars to rain

Amazon’s Prime Gaming service allows you to benefit each month from advantages and bonuses to be unlocked in the titles most appreciated by players. Grand Theft Auto V, which is part of it, is once again renewing its partnership. Like every month, Prime Gaming lines the pockets of GTA Online gamers with no less than GTA $ 400,000, in four weekly installments of 100,000 GTA $. But this month, the bonus doesn’t end there: in addition to the money, players will be able to benefit from a brand new motorcycle offered to all subscribers to the premium player service of GTA 5.

Good news: Prime Gaming is included in theAmazon Prime subscription, free for the first 30 days and offering many other advantages: access to the Prime Video program catalog, free delivery on your physical product orders on Amazon, an included Twitch support subscription to give to a strearmer of your choice each month to support them and enjoy their personalized emotes … The money and the new bike are just a small part of the many benefits that the Prime membership has in store for you, which is priced at € 49 per year. Here’s how to get GTA $ and LCC Sanctus from GTA 5 if you’re a Prime member.





Claim the Prime Gaming GTA 5 “LCC Sanctus” reward and GTA $ 400,000

Go to the portal dedicated to GTA 5 from Prime Gaming.

Click on the content pack you want to retrieve and sign in to your Amazon Prime account if you haven’t already.

Click on “Go to Rockstar Games” to connect your GTA 5 account to your Amazon account.

Go back to the Prime Gaming portal, click on “Complete recovery”

All you have to do is start GTA 5 to collect your reward and enjoy it without further delay.

Grand Theft Auto V: all our GTA 5 guides and tips