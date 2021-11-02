Guendouzi’s message to Saliba for next season

Olympique de Marseille has found a boss in central defense in the person of William Saliba. The former Arsenal and AS Saint-Etienne player is improving and becoming impressive. Something to please his teammate, Mattéo Guendouzi …

Pablo Longoria has managed to afford a high-quality central defender for this season. Indeed, William Saliba is becoming more and more important in the workforce of Jorge Sampaoli. Tall, solid, technically clean and even dangerous for the opponent on set pieces, the former player of AS Saint-Etienne impresses.

Mattéo Guendouzi, also the author of superb performances in the jersey of Olympique de Marseille since the start of the season, hopes to play for years with his teammate. Hoping that it is with the Marseille club and not with Arsenal, the former team of the two Olympian recruits.

With the ball, or without, it helps us a lot – Guendouzi

“He is an excellent player, he is very young, we must not forget that. It’s a 2001 and what it does I think is extraordinary. With the ball, or without, it helps us a lot. He is a very good recruit for the club and I hope that I will continue to play with him for many years to come. ” Mattéo Guendouzi – Source: La Provence (01/11/21)





The newspaper L’Equipe devoted an article to his subject this Sunday… With a few statements from coaches who knew him. Adrian Ursea, former coach of OGC Nice where Saliba spent a few months last season, spoke about him and was not stingy in compliments.

Saliba is putting himself on a planet

“He is moving to another planet… It’s huge. His calm against Paris, for example, his fake pass with his exit of the ball by fixing Mbappé, Di Maria and Verratti, I believe…. I am in love with this type of central defender. When he arrived with us, he was almost coming out of a year of inactivity. We took good information, we were sure we had someone very strong, but we wanted to see what was going to turn out. During the first match with us, in Brest, he qualified two hours before the game and we felt the defense stabilized with him. A 19-year-old kid who arrives in a difficult situation, and there, calm, calm, he does his job. ” Adrian ursea – Source: L’Equipe (10/31/21)