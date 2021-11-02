Guillaume Canet disappointed by the continuation of Small handkerchiefs and one of its actors

Two years after the release of We will finish together, the sequel to Les Petits mouchoirs, Guillaume Canet lifted the veil on the set of this film which left him with a “bitter taste”, revealing in particular to have been very disappointed by one of his actors.

Released in 2010 and again in 2019, the films Les Petits mouchoirs and We will end up together remain two of Guillaume Canet’s greatest successes. However, the one who returns to us today with a seventh feature film still very personal, soberly titled Him, does not have very good memories of it. On October 26, he confided in particular that he regretted having made these two films at Cap-Ferret, thus disrupting his “place of vacation and retirement”. Regrets all the greater perhaps because the two shootings did not go very well.

A disappointing shoot

After the release of Les Petits mouchoirs, Guillaume Canet admitted that directing this choral film – starring Marion Cotillard, François Cluzet, Gilles Lellouche, Benoît Magimel, Jean Dujardin, Laurent Lafitte or even Valérie Bonneton – had been “ultra complicated”: ” I got very angry several times “. It is however with joy that he found his merry band ten years later to make the continuation of his film. But, while he had made a mountain of his reunions with his actors, they did not live up to his expectations. Quite the contrary. In a video interview with Konbini published on October 29, Guillaume Canet revealed that he was very disappointed with the filming of We will end together.





“It left me with a bit of a bitter taste”

“I’m coming out … a little disappointed with this desire to bring all these people and these characters together … A bit like a feeling of when you haven’t seen friends for a very long time and you find them again and that you are happy (…)

