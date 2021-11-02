Guillaume Canet disappointed by the continuation of Small handkerchiefs and one of its actors

Two years after the release of We will end up together, the continuation of Small handkerchiefs, Guillaume Canet lifted the veil on the set of this film which left him “bitter taste”, revealing in particular to have been very disappointed by one of its actors.
Released in 2010 and then in 2019, the films Little handkerchiefs and We will end up together remain two of Guillaume Canet’s greatest successes. However, the one who returns to us today with a seventh feature film still very personal, soberly titled Him, does not keep very good memories of it. On October 26, he confided in particular that he regretted having made these two films at Cap-Ferret, thus disrupting his “vacation and retreat place “. Regrets all the greater perhaps because the two shootings did not go very well.
A disappointing shoot
After the release of Small handkerchiefs, Guillaume Canet admitted that directing this choral film – starring Marion Cotillard, François Cluzet, Gilles Lellouche, Benoît Magimel, Jean Dujardin, Laurent Lafitte or even Valérie Bonneton – had been “ultra complicated” : “I got very angry several times “. It is however with joy that he found his merry band ten years later to make the continuation of his film. But, while he had made a mountain of his reunions with his actors, they did not live up to his expectations. Quite the contrary. In a video interview with Konbini published on October 29, Guillaume Canet revealed that he was very disappointed with the filming of We will end up together.
“It left me with a bit of a bitter taste”
“I’m coming out … a little disappointed with this desire to bring all these people and these characters together … A bit like a feeling of when you haven’t seen friends for a very long time and you find them again and that you’re happy to see them, but at the end of dinner you say to yourself: ‘Yeah, pfff, here it is’” thus tells the actor-director to our colleagues, with an expression on the face which speaks volumes about his disappointment. He then adds: “The shooting ended very, very badly. Suddenly, it left me a little bitter taste”. Without naming him, the companion of Marion Cotillard finally reveals that he was particularly disappointed by one of his actors: “Especially for a person, with whom I thought I had a stronger relationship than that. Time goes by and I see that it hasn’t changed much. And I realize that ultimately, what I had imagined and dreamed of as a relationship, was ultimately only a professional relationship. And that is disappointing“.