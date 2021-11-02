Guys, Intel Alder Lake-S processors are finally around the corner

Yes, there we are, the new processors, theare therefore finally around the corner. In two days, these will be available and deliverable to all.

We’ll bring you our article on Thursday, so you know absolutely everything there is to know about the new Big.Little 10nm chips in the blues.

On the program of this news, the photos of the press kit, but also the Z690 motherboards and the DDR5 memory kits that we are using for the upcoming dossier.



First of all the Intel press kit, with the two processors Core i5-12600K and Core i9-12900K :

In the box, we therefore have the two processors and a metal plate which presents the lithography of the processor.





left so we have the 12600KF in 6P + 4E, so 6 Golden Cove cores with HT and 4 Gracemont cores, for 16 Threads in total. The processor has 9.5 MB of L2 cache and 20 MB of L3 cache memory. For speeds, the 6P will run from 3.7 to 4.9 GHz and the 4E from 2.8 to 3.6 GHz. The TDP is 125 watts base and 150 watts in Turbo mode. Its price is 349 euros. right, place at 12900KF which offer 8P and 8E, so 8 Golden Cove cores with HT and 8 Gracemont cores, for 24 Threads in total. The processor has 20 MB of L2 cache and 30 MB of L3 cache memory. For speeds, the 8P runs at 3.2 5.1 GHz and the 8E at 2.4 3.9 GHz. In Turbo Max, the processor will be able to climb 5.2 GHz. For the TDP, we are 125 watts base and 241 in Turbo. The price is 749 euros.

We continue with the first platform that uses a mother card ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-E GAMING WIFI which is associated with 2 x 16 GB of DDR5 CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM in 5200 CL38.

Our second platform is made up of a motherboard GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS MASTER and 2 x 16 GB DDR5 GSKILL RIPJAWS S5 in 5200 CL40.

Well strongly on Thursday.