half of funds committed, Bezos pledges $ 1 billion

The “Great Green Wall” project in the Sahel has already made it possible to commit nearly half of the funds pledged and received a pledge on Monday from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

The Great Green Wall project, launched in 2007, received a boost at the One Planet Summit in Paris in January, which resulted in funding commitments of $ 19 billion.

“Already 48% of the funds have been committed on the ground” welcomed the French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting on this project of reforestation of a vast strip of land which crosses 11 African countries, on the sidelines of the COP26 from Glasgow.





At Monday’s meeting, which included Prince Charles and Jeff Bezos, the latter said his foundation “would make a billion dollar commitment tomorrow for land restoration, mainly in Africa.” A commitment that concerns the great green wall project, which he believes must be significantly accelerated.

“We went to look for Prince Charles and it was Prince Charles who went to look for Jeff Bezos,” Emmanuel Macron told the press. “The difficulty is to commit these international funds to all these small projects,” he explained.