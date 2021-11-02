More

    Halo Infinite: Immerse yourself in the heart of the UNSC archives with a new trailer!

    Game news Halo Infinite: Immerse yourself in the heart of the UNSC archives with a new trailer!

    With the approach of Halo Infinite, stalled in a little over a month, 343 Industries is accelerating its communication around the title. Today, the developers invite us to the heart of the archives of UNSC, the faction that represents humanity in the license.

    If the Master Chief and Cortana are the two most famous characters in the universe, many of them have great importance in the lore of Halo. In this new video dedicated to Halo Infinite, we find the marines Chris Preston, who sends a message in sign language to the family of one of his companions, fallen in action during an ambush. An important event, since the attacked convoy was carrying alien energy shields retrieved from Harvest before its complete destruction.


    The technology embedded in these shields was then closely studied, causing a great technological advance that was used to develop the defenses of the Master Chief. Enough to start delving into the campaign, which was unveiled last week. Recall that the title is officially expected on December 8 on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series, that he will immediately integrate the Game Pass, and that a digital pre-play bundle has been spotted online, but its existence has not been confirmed by Microsoft.

