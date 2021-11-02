“He is vulgar, he sucks!” : Cyril Hanouna insulted, Michel Drucker remembers

This October 31, Cyril Hanouna was the guest of “Vivement dimanche”, presented by his friend Michel Drucker. The opportunity for the two stars of the PAF to return to the chaotic beginnings of the host and the unwavering support of Michel Drucker.

Over the years, Cyril Hanouna, “this extraordinary television creature”, has won over the public with his programs Touche pas à mon poste and Balance ton poste on C8. A success that recently propelled him to the front page of Télérama and M le magazine du Monde. But the animator’s beginnings were particularly difficult. “Things have happened in your life for 10, 12 years. Me when I met you 15, 20 years ago (…) You were waiting glory. You wanted to do a one-man-show and you weren’t very good “, remembers Michel Drucker before adding:” Finally the one-man show, you’ve been doing it every day for 12 years live . ”

Cyril Hanouna takes advantage of this flashback to salute the unfailing support of his long-time friend: “It’s true that Michel has always been there for me, he has always supported me, even when no one wanted me … “A friendship and support mocked by the entourage of the host of Vivement Dimanche:” I got yelled at a lot! I was told: ‘What do you think about him in this clown? He is vulgar, he sucks… ‘”the host at the red sofa recalled. “There you go, we must never insult the future in our professions!”, Concludes the friend of the stars.





Cyril Hanouna is preparing a political program for 2022

In his book What the French told me (Fayard), co-written with Christophe Barbier, Cyril Hanouna anchors himself a little more in the political world. Now aware of the popular success of the star host of C8, many political figures flock to his set. (…)

