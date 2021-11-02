here are the first 5 games

Netflix has just launched its “gaming” offer in France. The streaming platform offers 5 mobile games that only Netflix subscribers can access. Here are the games available on Android (iPhones will have the right to them later).

Netflix Gaming has arrived in France. After months of rumors and a first launch in Poland, the video game service published by the streaming giant will be made available, this November 2, 2021, to all French subscribers. The information comes to us from our colleagues at Frandroid. This launch comes earlier than expected, since the various leaks that we had seen on the subject pointed more towards an officialization of the offer in early 2022.

No question here of streaming game like a Google Stadia or Nvidia GeForce Now. Netflix’s game offering will consist of all the more classic mobile games, which you will have to download to your Android smartphone or tablet. IPhone users, or those who surf on a PC or Mac, will have to wait a while. For the launch of Netflix Gaming, only the Google OS is concerned.

To enjoy the games, everything happens in the game area of ​​the Netflix app, which will link to the Google app store to get the different games. All the profiles in an account will be able to access the game area and the option will be included in the subscription, no need to pay additional sums.

The first titles available will have the mission of embodying ” the beginning […] a great playing experience “. The platform hopes that by diversifying its offer and going beyond simple video content, it will be able to convince potential Internet users to subscribe to its service. Because yes, it will be necessary to have a Netflix subscription (from 8.99 euros per month) to play most of the titles marketed by the platform. A strong argument for recruiting customers, if the platform manages to impose its games as fashionable titles.

A quick overview of the games that are offered at the launch of Netflix Gaming.

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Only titles that do not require a Netflix subscription to play, Stranger Things 3: The Game exploits the hit Netflix series to offer an 80s-style beat ’em up. You will be able to play one of the twelve characters of the series, whose mission will be to defend the small town of Hawkins, invaded by the creatures of the Upside down.

The game can be played alone or in local cooperative mode. Each character will have special abilities and powers that will allow him to cross the different tables with more or less ease. The 16-bit graphics and isometric 3D rendering allow the game to stick to the times of history.

Stranger Things 1984

Stranger Things 1984 is a second game from the Netflix series. Here, we are faced with an action-adventure game where you will have to solve different puzzles that will send you through all corners of the city of Hawkins.

The game looks like Zelda with treasures to find and monsters to eliminate along the way. The idea behind Stranger Things: 1984 is to make a game ” which our heroes could have played in their time According to Netflix.

Shooting Hoops

Not from a Netflix license, Shooting Hoops is a game much more casual, intended for those who want to kill the time between two bus or metro stops.





Like many games of this genre, Shooting Hoops will appeal to your address to try to fit basketballs into a basket … but with a dart hanging from the balls. It will be necessary to be cunning to take into account the physics of the objects in order to put as many points as possible.

Card blast

The 4th game offered by Netflix is ​​this time a title combining puzzle and poker. In Card blast, you have to win rounds by placing the right cards at the right time to create full houses, pairs, suites, etc.

The game described as ” an exhilarating puzzle where skill must be matched with a little luck ‘Graphically looks like a title like candy Crush. Card blast Even exploits similar gameplay mechanics with bonuses that can unlock an impossible situation. It will be possible to play alone or online.

Teeter Up

The fifth and final game to accompany the launch of Netflix Gaming in France is Teeter Up. Designed for small, fast games, the game will ask you to guide a ball into a hole by balancing it on a platform.

By tapping on your screen, it will be possible to move your platform and your ball to make it arrive at the desired location. The game offers 150 levels where gravity will challenge you.

And after ?

The first titles offered by Netflix are therefore a mix of hobby games and original experience from the Netflix universe, so it is not just a question of fueling the buzz around Netflix content. As Frandroid specifies, Netflix’s desire is to target a “family” audience that does not necessarily want to embark on great adventures lasting several hours.

This is just the beginning, since, still according to Frandroid, Netflix would be working with many other studios, including the French Gameloft, to whom we owe the series of games Asphalt. The goal being to “build a library of games that meets the desires of each and every one of you. “

Netflix does not therefore arrive with immense ambitions, but is content to test the water to gauge the public’s adhesion to an extended Netflix ecosystem.

If you do not yet have access to Netflix Gaming, wait a bit, the deployment of the feature is underway this Tuesday, November 2.

Photo credit of the one:

Photo Numerama

Share on social media

The continuation in video