Here is what Azuréens and Varois expect from the TER of the future after the Marseille-Toulon-Nice line has been awarded to Transdev

And improvements, users are just waiting for that. Several dozen of them responded to our survey published on nicematin.com concerning their expectations in the TER “of the future”, at least in the Transdev era.

“The human presence on board, the comfort, the safety” were also decisive criteria for the choice of the private group, revealed Renaud Muselier.

Trains arriving on time, increased traffic, but also better service … This is what Transdev, the new operator of the Marseille-Toulon-Nice line, promised.

And it is the cleanliness on board the trains (35.9%) and the number of seats (30.8%) that win the most votes among the Azureans and the Var.

“Trains in good condition will already be pleasant. With air conditioning that works in summer, and odor-free toilets“, believes Manu, living in Antibes.

“What interests us is a correct pace, at least the current one, not less, trains with enough places and punctual“adds Mafee, from La Seyne-sur-Mer.

Then come ex-aeqo wifi (10.3%) and USB sockets, necessary in today’s TER according to users.





Safety and bicycle spaces

Dam, residing in Toulon, goes even further: “Wifi, electrical and USB charging sockets, security lockers, spaces for bicycles and scooters, sitting / standing spaces, coworking spaces with snacking, cleaning and control and sales agents at on board for information and security in the event of an incident, regional information panels and NO advertising“.

Le Varois summarizes all the complaints of Internet users: after the points mentioned above, users are united on the need for better information in stations but also for increased security.

Bernard, from Toulon claims “A display of information on the journey: stations, estimated arrival times, etc.“, when Bob, from Nice, would like the presence of a railway police in the wagons so that the passengers feel protected.

Finally, with a snacking offer (2.5%) or the creation of a bar car like in TGVs (2.5%), many Azuréens and Varois demand more spaces and places dedicated to store bikes.

Punctuality remains an essential point. “Trains on time“today seem as necessary as the presence of wifi or USB sockets in a car.