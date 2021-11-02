More

    Here’s why iPads are going to be scarce

    Technology


    The component shortage is catching up with Apple. The Cupertino company is forced to make choices.

    A single photo sensor on the back of the iPad mini 6

    Apple is now facing the shortage of components. This problem has plagued the industry for over a year, but until then, Apple’s huge orders and competitive lead had somehow managed to escape massive stockouts.

    It’s over, and Apple must now make choices. The iPad should be the poor relation.

    Priority goes to iPhone 13

    It is Reuters who inform us that Apple has phased out iPad production to allocate more components to the iPhone 13. The news agency also reports that iPad production has already halved over the years. last two months, compared to Apple’s forecasts.

    Among the iPads that should undergo this decision, we especially think of the very recent iPad Mini 6 which shares the same Apple A15 Bionic SoC as the iPhone 13.

    Older iPhone models will also pay the price. Apple would have redirected the distribution of certain components in common to the iPhone 13 to better maintain stocks worldwide. The onset of the pandemic caused iPad and PC sales to surge. Apple’s forecasts now revise iPad sales downwards, while those of the iPhone are still in good shape. We therefore understand the firm’s decision.

    Still, the iPad can be a very nice gift for the holiday season. It may be very difficult to find one in the coming weeks.


