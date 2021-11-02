Hervé (Love is in the meadow) is no longer a virgin: crisp details of his “intense night” with Stéphanie

The 43-year-old dairy farmer saw life in pink. Herve has chosen to form a relationship with Stéphanie, a 39-year-old caregiver. For the first time, he thus discovered the joys of living together. After exchanging his first kiss (languid moreover) of his life with a woman, he announced a big news during the episode of Love is in the meadow 2021 November 1.

Sweet words and little attentions, Stéphanie and Hervé were well and truly on their own since Vanessa’s departure. They took advantage of every moment because the candidate would soon have to return home. For their first night, they therefore pulled out all the stops! While still a virgin, the farmer took the plunge with his sweet. “The night was excellent. The page is no longer blank. Finally it happened. I think I was very good“, he confided. Stéphanie, for her part, mentioned a “intense night“.”He was very good, more than I imagined. I thought it was gonna be quick, But not at all. It is not at all a disappointment. I told him he had exhausted me“, she first confided. Then, she gave more details:”And at one point, I wanted to turn on the light. I couldn’t find the button. He told me we were far from the wall. He said to me: ‘You didn’t hear it banging on the cupboard.’ We will have to provide chains.“We didn’t ask for so much!





But the main thing is that both candidates felt happy. Hervé had more confidence in him and she felt transformed. Unfortunately, this happiness was somewhat ruined by the departure of Stéphanie. A heartbreak for Hervé who was already in love. But he knew it was to better end up at her home three weeks later.

Three weeks later, it is excited and happy that he made his way to Stéphanie’s house. “Level physical contact, it is true that the lack is there“, he confessed. And he hoped to find her in a dress, with a loving look. No luck for him, his companion was waiting for him in a down jacket and pants. And a slight discomfort marked this reunion. Stephanie seemed tense, enough to disappoint his dear and tender. “I can’t say I’m really into it yet. (…) I may be afraid of making a mistake“, said the one who had a painful breakup three years ago.

On top of that, Hervé noticed that their food tastes were very different. And lunch took place, without a word. Aware of his behavior, Stéphanie blamed herself for not being attentive to the one she considered “the right person“. To make up for it, she therefore planned a romantic dinner. Eager to move forward, she has ripped in front of him photos she posed with her heartbreaking ex. Although unsettled, Hervé quickly understood that it was liberating for her. After dinner was over, the couple joined the room for a last spicy dessert.