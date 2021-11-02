his community mad with concern! What’s happening ?

Since December 5, 2017, Laeticia Hallyday has been going through difficult trials: the death of Johnny Hallyday then the standoff with Laura Smet and David Hallyday on the subject of the inheritance. A real media-legal conflict that poisoned his life for months and months. When she finally thinks she has found true love with Jalil Lespert, she falls back into the hell of debts to pay. Is this the reason for his fragile health?

The financial situation of the taulier’s widow turned scarlet red. Her fans may have thought she was immune to financial difficulties. It is not! Since the death of Le Taulier, Joy and Jade’s mother must first of all pay Laura Smet. The two women signed an agreement last July. Laeticia Hallyday had to pay 2.6 million euros to the 36-year-old actress. But that’s not all !

Repeated worries since 2017

To pay off her debts, the taulier’s widow has no choice but to sell her house in Marnes-la-Coquette. “It is for sale, unfortunately. Life imposes it on me. It’s painful. I have no choice financially. We are fighting with the French administration. We exchange with them, we try to find an agreement not to repay the taxes that we have already paid in the United States for years. It is a disproportionate sum, several tens of millions of euros. It is unfair.”, she thus dropped last September in the pages of Parisian. In total, she owes no less than 34 million euros according to our colleagues from Parisian.

Laeticia Hallyday assures that Johnny did not settle in Los Angeles to evade taxes. However, the singer had become a Swiss tax resident in 2007. That year, the latter had even set up a whole tax optimization package. He renewed the operation in 2013. The slate, which now stands at around 30 million euros, is based on penalties of 40% for “willful breach” and 80% for “abuse of rights”.





On March 17, the Versailles Court of Appeal had indeed delivered its judgment. “The administration [fiscale] provides sufficiently precise information on the existence of an assembly, […] for the sole purpose of evading the tax… Such an arrangement is characteristic of an abuse of law ”

Laeticia Hallyday: “They take good care of me”

Laeticia Hallyday must therefore sell her property to pay off her debts with the French tax authorities. At first, it was the vintage cars that were sold. His garage in Los Angeles indeed contained a large number of luxury cars. The magazine Closer had notably made the following revelation: ” She did her accounts a bit, she looked at what was in the trust, what it could bring her in income, Johnny’s lifestyle – all the houses, the staff, the tax debts that were there, etc. – she figured it wasn’t as wide as she thought “.

She recently had to get rid of her villa in Pacific Palisades. Experts estimate this home at 15 million euros. ” The Los Angeles house we just left. She was too tall. And I no longer have the income to keep it. It’s painful but it’s wiser“, She thus confided in the columns of the Parisian. Financial worries to make yourself sick … We can in any case imagine that this does not help to feel in good shape.

Saturday, October 30, 2021, the mother of Jade and Joy has indeed posted a disturbing video on her Instagram account. We discover indeed Laeticia Hallyday on a drip. Certainly, she displays a big smile. But the situation is not trivial. ” I feel good. They take good care of me. To give me back energy and strength “, she says in her message. We hope she will get back on her feet soon!



