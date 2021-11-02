“His name was Stéphane”: Sophie Davant’s very rare confidences on her intimate life

Passing through the program Tell me what you sing, presented by Didier Barbelivien Sunday, October 31, 2021 on Europe 1, host Sophie Davant revealed to have fallen in love with her former history teacher.

A key figure in the French audiovisual landscape For several decades now, Sophie Davant has produced audience cards every day at the helm of the show Case Concluded on France 2. If the host is usually rather discreet when it comes to her private life, she has however let herself go. some confidences at the microphone of Didier Barbelivien Sunday, October 31, 2021 on Europe 1. Guest of the program titled Tell me what you sing, the presenter mentioned a tender memory concerning his youth.

In fact, Sophie Davant confessed to Didier Barbelivien that she systematically experienced romantic feelings for his teachers. As such, the one who shared the life of journalist Pierre Sled, with whom she gave birth to two children, remembered one of her teachers in particular. “I was very in love with my history teacher. The very impossible thing! His name was Stéphane“, revealed Sophie Davant. Since her separation from Pierre Sled in 2012, the presenter has lived a brief romance with the writer Erik Orsenna in 2013. Although she talks very little about her love life in the media, the host nevertheless recently revealed to have found love again.

Sophie Davant is no longer a heart to take

Indeed, it is on the occasion of the broadcast of the program The Great Blooper summer, in July 2021 on TF1, than Sophie Davant indicated that she was not no more heart to take. Present in the program as part of the promotion of his book, entitled All that binds us (editions Albin Michel), the mother of Nicolas (27 years old) and Valentine (25 years old) had ended up confess that you are no longer single, when Christophe Beaugrand had taken it into his head to find her a new lover. “Tonight, there are still two handsome boys. You never know, if you’re still looking for love …“, had launched the host of TF1, before Sophie Davant replies: “Well no, precisely. That’s it !“.

