historic record in sight for the CAC40

THE TREND

The Paris stock exchange is gradually approaching its absolute record of September 4, 2000 (a CAC40 of 6,944.77 points during the session). Only 25 points are missing to equal this symbolic figure even if, in fact, it has already been largely pulverized with the dividends distributed for 21 years. The CAC40 therefore gained 0.4% on Tuesday around 6,920 points at the end of the morning, registering in the process a new annual high slightly above the peak of mid-August.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones yesterday touched 36,000 points for the first time in its history. The week promises to be busy, however, as the Fed is expected to announce on Wednesday evening, following this week’s FOMC meeting, that it will start reducing its purchases of bond assets, probably in mid-November, to a low. rate of 15 billion dollars per month (10 billion UST / 5 billion MBS). The ‘tapering’ process will likely end in June 2022. A slightly more aggressive pace cannot be ruled out ($ 20 billion per month), while the Fed has emphasized the flexibility of its timetable. Jerome Powell, head of the American monetary institution, should again underline the clear distinction between ‘tapering’ and monetary tightening through rate hikes. It should again note high inflation, largely reflecting transient factors. Some are debating whether the Fed will also signal a more prolonged period of high inflation due to supply chain constraints and shortages, which would pose a risk to the economic outlook. A number of Fed officials, including Powell, recently admitted that inflationary pressures could last longer than initially expected. The Fed’s post-pandemic view of full employment is also under scrutiny.





RISING VALUES

* Up for the ninth consecutive session, Sodexo advanced 1% to 86.1 euros in the morning, while Elior fell 6% to 6.4 euros. Goldman Sachs is at the origin of this big gap between the two French actors of the collective catering. While the investment bank downgraded Elior, it upgraded its recommendation from ‘sell’ to ‘buy’ on Sodexo while raising its target from 76 to 105 euros. The broker points to one of the biggest valuation gaps with the British group Compass in the last decade. He also believes that Sodexo has the largest number of potential catalysts in the sector, in particular the one related to its ‘Benefits & Rewards’ activity.

* Largest increase in the CAC40, Worldline takes 3% to 50 euros after 25% of decline during the 4 previous sessions following the publication of a quarterly turnover below expectations and forecasts for 2022-2024 deemed disappointing.

* Vallourec gained 2% in a calm oil sector despite the new rise in the barrel to almost $ 85 for Brent.

FALLING VALUES

* ArcelorMittal (-3.3%) and Eramet (-3%) point in sharp decline on Tuesday, penalized by the relapse of iron ore prices. In Singapore, ore futures fell for the fifth day in a row, dropping below $ 100 per tonne (to $ 92.75), mainly due to reduced steel production in China. As the world’s largest steel producer has imposed production restrictions throughout 2021, the limitations are increasingly common and have been extended into the next quarter to ensure blue skies for the Olympics. winter.

* BNP Paribas gives 0.7% to 59.25 euros after a gain of 3% yesterday. Deutsche Bank revalued BNP Paribas from 63 to 66 euros (‘keep’).