Honor Of Kings (Arena of Valor): Tencent Announces Open World Game! The first info

In 2015, TiMi Studios (Call of Duty Mobile) launched League of King, quickly renamed Honor of Kings, in China. This is a huge money-generating MOBA, which even arrived in the rest of the world under the title of Arena of Valor.

Tencent has seen the success of the title over the past six years, and today announces the extension of the license through an open-world action-RPG. Entitled Honor of Kings: World, it will obviously take as a basis the MOBA with 100 million daily players, and will be released worldwide simultaneously. Presented as a great production, the title will have for author Liu Cixin, a famous Chinese science fiction author, to whom we owe in particular Lightning Ball or Immortal Death.

The first trailer presents us with a seemingly attractive universe, large creatures, and an interesting dynamism. You will have to be patient, because Tencent and TiMi do not have no exit window given, nor the exact platforms on which Honor of King: Worlds will be available. However, the studio leaves us with the following description, relayed by Gamekult:





Have you ever dreamed of exploring an uncharted land, a whole new world full of fascinating encounters, fantastic creatures and breathtaking landscapes where adventures await? To uncover ancient secrets hidden in the whisper of the wind, cross paths with various endearing characters, create your own story alongside living legends from different schools of thought at Jixia Academy, or immerse yourself in the city’s marvelous landscapes. of Chang’an, where magic and technology converge.

