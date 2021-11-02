Honor of Kings: World – Tencent Unveils New Open World Action RPG | Xbox one

Tencent Games and TiMi Studio have announced a new Action / RPG in the universe of Honor of Kings, the famous Chinese MOBA which has more than 100 million active players per day! The good news is that Honor of Kings: World is not a mobile game.

Honor of Kings: World is already showing promise on paper

The first trailer of the game unveiled by TiMi Studio already has something to intrigue! The combat phases presented here are reminiscent of other games of the same genre, but are already proving to be dynamic enough to want to take the controller in hand. One thing is certain, the studio seems to want to dazzle with a myriad of visual effects and a rather enticing plastic.





The exact content of the game is still a mystery, but we already know that TiMi Studio teamed up with sci-fi writer Liu Cixin (The Three-Body Problem, The Immortal Death) to imagine the world of Honor of Kings: World.

Where the game stands out from other productions is that it aims for a worldwide release on multiple platforms. These have not been specified but we can at least imagine the game arriving on PC and Xbox Series X. Last May, Timi Studios and Xbox announced a strategic partnership, so we can expect to see the game arrive on Xbox at least!