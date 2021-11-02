Horseback riding will no longer be a test of the modern pentathlon

Horse riding will no longer be part of the modern pentathlon events after the Olympic Games in Paris. The discipline which will replace it has not yet been decided. Tuesday, the British daily The Guardian and the site insidethegames revealed that the board of the International Modern Pentathlon Union would have secretly voted to replace riding with cycling after the Paris Games, in order to preserve the Olympic status of the event.
“Information which is partly true, partly false, specifies Joël Bouzou, vice-president of the UIPM. What is certain is that horse riding will no longer be one of the five pentathlon events. But from there to cycling that replaces it, nothing is done. We have not taken a final decision. A consultation of the national federations is in progress. “
“We started to think about this in 2018”
According to Joël Bouzou (1987 world champion and currently president of Peace and Sport and of the World Olympians Association), this decision is not related to the events that took place during the Tokyo Games where the rider Annika Schleu had not been able to control his horse and had made a no pass. She had given her horse a number of whips and spurs, and her trainer, Kim Raisner, then hit the horse in the rump.
“It has nothing to do with Tokyo, explains Bouzou. Horse riding is a brake on the development of our sport, whether in terms of practice or costs. We started thinking about this in 2018. ”