how much will it cost us?

The extension of this levy to reconditioned multimedia devices was adopted by the Senate.

It is done, the beneficiaries have won another victory. The deputies, then the senators, adopted the private copying levy on smartphones, PCs, tablets and other used or refurbished products.

This article comes from the proposed law aimed at reducing the environmental footprint of digital technology in France (REEN), including the extension of this fee to reconditioned multimedia devices. For months, reconditioners campaigned to block this proposal. In vain, despite government divisions on the issue, the new scale of the private copying levy was pushed by the government.

This decision does not suit ecological associations either, as explained Alma Dufour, spokesperson for Friends of the Earth: “The Anti-Waste Act for a Circular Economy provided for a repair and reuse fund, which has been reduced. The idea of ​​requiring smartphone vendors to provide free software updates for five years was also withdrawn from the REEN bill in the National Assembly. And in [le plan d’investissement] France 2030, there is not 1 euro on the circular economy“.

How much will that cost ?

The private copying levy is a fixed rate, independent of the selling price – the scale depends solely on the storage capacity of the products. This contribution amounts to 10.08 euros, VAT included, for a smartphone with storage of 64 gigabytes or more. This price corresponds to 4% of the average resale price of the devices, around 250 euros. This is problematic for experts in the field, given that gross margins are often less than 10%. For a PC or a tablet, this amounts to 9.10 euros for a device equipped with more than 64 GB.





Even if it is difficult to estimate the precise impact of such a measure today, it should have an impact on the price of refurbished smartphones.