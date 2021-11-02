Humans are not made to withstand the heat of climate change

Reading time: 4 min

Over the past several millennia, different human societies have been able to rely on a wide variety of climatic conditions to support their rapid growth and progress. But today, the range of meteorological conditions that our species is gradually brought to meet is changing under the effect of climate change.

Entirely new conditions may well emerge in the coming decades. Even if technology can help us, this threat should not be taken lightly, because our first adaptation system is not mechanical, it is biological: it is our body – and it has its limits.

Our ability to regulate our internal temperature has played a key role in the colonization of the planet by humans. Walking on two legs (which takes less energy than walking on four limbs), furless and featuring a sweat-based cooling system, we’re well designed to beat the heat. However, the latter does influence our ability to move and stay healthy.

In fact, our physiology places limits on what we can withstand in terms of heat and humidity.

Dry temperature and wet temperature

The temperature usually indicated in weather forecasts corresponds to the so-called “dry” (or “dry bulb”) temperature, measured in the absence of humidity. As soon as this temperature rises above around 35 ° C, the body resorts to the evaporation of water (mainly through perspiration) to dissipate heat.

The so-called “wet” (or “wet bulb”) temperature is measured by taking into account the cooling effect due to evaporation on a thermometer. It is therefore normally lower than the dry bulb temperature.

The greater the difference between the “normal” temperature and the wet bulb temperature, the drier the air and water can evaporate. This affects how efficiently our sweat cooling system can operate.

But when the wet bulb temperature exceeds 35 ° C, the air is at the same time so hot and humid that the perspiration can no longer do its job: the sweat deposited on our skin no longer evaporates. Impossible therefore to lower our temperature. Staying above this threshold for too long can lead to death from overheating.

While this limit of 35 ° C may seem low, it is not.

When the UK suffered a record dry temperature of 38.7 ° C in July 2019, the wet temperature in Cambridge was no higher than 24 ° C. Even during the deadly heatwave in Karachi in 2015, the wet bulb temperature remained below 30 ° C.

In fact, outside of a hammam, few people have experienced a humid temperature close to 35 ° C. This threshold has so far remained largely outside the terrestrial climatic standards experienced in recent millennia.

But our recent work shows that things are changing: this limit of 35 ° C is approaching, leaving an increasingly reduced safety margin in the hottest and wettest places on the planet.

Go beyond human limits

Modeling studies had previously indicated that wet temperatures could regularly exceed 35 ° C if the planet exceeded the 2 ° C warming limit set in the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Persian Gulf, South Asia and the Plain of North China would then be at the forefront of this deadly humid heat.





Our analysis of wet bulb temperatures between 1979 and 2017 confirmed these caveats. Another important point: while previous studies focused on relatively large regions (on the scale of large metropolitan areas), we examined thousands of records from weather stations around the world. We have thus observed that on a more local scale, many sites are rapidly approaching the limit of 35 ° C.

The frequency of high temperatures in humid conditions (above 31 ° C for example) has more than doubled worldwide since 1979. In some of the hottest and wettest places, such as the coast of the United Arab Emirates, humid temperatures have already exceeded 35 ° C. Here we are entering situations that our physiology cannot handle.

So far, exceeding 35 ° C will have had only limited consequences, the inhabitants of these regions being used to enduring extreme conditions – by suitable architecture or by sheltering in air-conditioned spaces.

But the massive use of artificial cooling to cope with increasing heat could have the effect of overloading energy demand and leaving a large population dangerously exposed to blackouts. This solution would also abandon the most vulnerable members of society and not help those who have no choice but to get out.

Absolute records of humid heat recorded at weather stations around the world between 1979 and 2017. | Colin Raymond

The only way to avoid a growing confrontation with unfamiliar and hostile thermal territory is to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions.

The slowdown in the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic has seen a 4-7% reduction in these emissions in 2020, bringing us closer to the 2010 level. But greenhouse gas concentrations continue inexorably and rapidly to decline. ‘increase in the atmosphere.

We must therefore try to adapt, encouraging simple behavior changes (such as avoiding outdoor activities during the day) and strengthening emergency response plans when heat extremes are imminent. These measures will save time in the face of the inexorable progression of these new climate profiles.

Hopefully our research can help shed light on some of the challenges of climate change and rising temperatures. The emergence of unprecedented heat and humidity – beyond what our physiology can tolerate – is just a sample of it.

Let us also hope that the feeling of vulnerability caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 will strengthen global commitments in favor of carbon neutrality, by recognizing the interest of preserving the conditions that are familiar to us … and still bearable.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.