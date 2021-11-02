Hundreds of VIPs, including Jeff Bezos, traveled to COP26 by private jet

As hundreds of private jets transport heads of state from around the world as well as business leaders to the UN COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, environmentalists protest against environmental damage by these trips. The Scottish edition of the Sunday Mail, based on aviation sources, reports that more than 400 private jets are expected.

These aircraft will carry more than 1,000 VIPs and their staff to the negotiations which, according to the conference website, aim to “bring together world leaders to commit to urgent climate action.” US President Joe Biden, along with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, India, Israel and Japan, all traveled to the climate crisis symposium by private jet, according to the Sunday Mail.

Read also – Coca-Cola, Nestlé … The 10 companies that generate the most plastic pollution in the world

Former Amazon boss Jeff Bezos also traveled there aboard his $ 65 million (€ 56 million) Gulfstream jet, British media reported. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also planning to return to London from Scotland on a private jet – running on sustainable fuel, according to the Guardian. His official spokesperson told British media: “It is important that the Prime Minister is able to travel around the country, and we obviously face significant time constraints.”





“Worst way to travel”

According to the International Council for Clean Transport, commercial aviation currently accounts for around 2% of global carbon emissions, but that figure is expected to triple by 2050. Private jets have a “disproportionate impact on the environment,” said the European Transport and Environment organization, which brings together some fifty NGOs. In a report published in May 2021, this organization noted that private planes are five to 14 times more polluting than commercial planes per passenger, and 50 times more polluting than trains.

“We cannot stress enough how bad the private jets are for the environment, it is the worst way to travel for miles around,” the organization’s UK policy official told The Sunday Mail. . “Private jets are very prestigious, but it’s hard to avoid hypocrisy when you use them while claiming to be fighting climate change,” he concluded.

Original version: Huileng Tan / Insider

Read also – The UN chief accuses Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson of going to space instead of fighting poverty on Earth