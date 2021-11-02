“I don’t give a shit”, the new rant of Benoît Paire

Benoît Paire cracked a new shattering exit after his elimination in the first round of the Masters of Paris-Bercy.

A little tour and then go. Despite the slight improvement observed in recent weeks, Benoît Paire has only moved on to the Paris-Bercy Master. Opposed to Pablo Carreno Busta, the Frenchman was indeed logically inclined in two small sets (6-3, 6-4) and can now look to next season. And after a year 2021 marked by a litany of premature defeats, the Avignon resident hopes to start 2022 with a beating pace.

The 32-year-old hopes in particular to shine at the Australian Open where several players could be missing. Unless there is a turnaround, players not vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be allowed to stay in Australia. A situation that hardly moves Benoît Paire as he made it clear after his defeat at Bercy.





“Those who are not vaccinated, I don’t give a fuck. Frankly, if they don’t play, good for me, he thus launched in front of the microphones. Me, I did 14 days at the US Open positive, everyone played and I was in my room. If guys don’t want to get the shot and don’t want to play the Australian Open, all the better. Ultimately, if it’s just me going, I’m very happy. You see, me, the other players, it matters very little to me. Me, I am motivated to have a very good season next year. If there are some who are afraid of getting vaccinated, they don’t get vaccinated and then they stay in Europe. ”