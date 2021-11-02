“I filmed his last 37 days”: Anthony Delon says more about the documentary on his mother

On his Instagram account, Monday, November 1, 2021, Anthony Delon gave his news by evoking a documentary devoted to the last days of his mother’s life. The actor and director filmed his “last 37 days”.

January 21, 2021, Anthony Delon had to face the death of his mother. Alain Delon’s ex-wife, Nathalie Delon, breathed her last at the age of 79 after battling pancreatic cancer which had been diagnosed in November 2019. Very affected by the death of her mother , Anthony Delon had paid him a vibrant tribute in the columns of Paris Match. “It was a lioness in the body of a sparrow. Small, fine, side of a great culture, a subtle intelligence and also a vital energy, an extraordinary physical and mental strength. No one has ever been able to stand in his way, or decide for him. He was someone solar“, had thus declared the dad of Liv.

A few months later, Monday, November 1, 2021, in a video shared on his Instagram account, he again mentioned his mother. Indeed, he decided to dedicate a documentary to the one who gave him life. “A little hello to give you some news. For those who have followed me for a while, you know that this year I have written a lot. First of all, there is this documentary on my mother which will be called 37 days, since I filmed her last 37 days. I can tell you now that it will be produced by Mediawan and probably broadcast by a France Télévisions channel.“, he thus revealed. No doubt the documentary should be very poignant and overwhelming.

Anthony Delon was by his mother’s side until her last breath

The famous actor had respected his last wishes by scattering his ashes in Jamaica, as she had requested. It was last August that he made the trip, with the urn, to be present during his mother’s last trip. He had found a nice little piece of paradise so that she could rest there for eternity. Until his last breath, Anthony Delon was with his mother.

