“I had his five fingers tattooed on the end of my back”: Thierry Beccaro confides in his past as a battered child

Invited on “Seven to eight” this Sunday, October 31, the former TV host returned to the traumas caused by his past as a battered child. And the consequences that followed in adulthood.

On the occasion of his new book, entitled “My resilience to me”, he returns once again to his traumatic childhood and the addictions engendered. This Sunday, October 31, Thierry Beccaro was delivered in the show “Seven to eight”.

“After the beatings he could come and kiss me in bed and say ‘I love you'”

The former host of “Motus” returned to the violence of the blows suffered by his father. “I didn’t know when it was going to fall. Me it was on the buttocks, I had all five of my fingers tattooed on my lower back. It’s more complicated to actually talk about it, it hurt, it was the beating, “he confided, his eyes wet.” After the beatings he could come and kiss me in bed and say ‘I love you’. It was Machiavellian, terrible. “





“So there yes, I prefer that it is the wall which retained the memory of his fist”. An image that will remain anchored in his memory, just like the memories of this childhood stolen at the age of 4. “The adult that I am said to himself ‘my God, it’s sad, it’s unfortunate to see that. The kind of disproportion that there can be between the body of a child and the strength of a child. man, with a fist, with a hand, with a palm… we can’t do that ‘”.

These events, he will never forget: “It shatters your body, it shatters your head, it shatters your life… It makes you adults who are broken!”

Lifelong sequelae

“In personal life, if you knew, fear accompanied me, still accompanies me…”, admitted the sixty-year-old. “The fear of going to a party, the fear of flying, the fear of doing this, the fear of doing that, the fear of committing… Aren’t you tired of being afraid?” .

These traumas caused him to fall into depression and made him addicted to antidepressant medication. Since then, he always travels with a box of medicines to prevent any anxiety attack.