“I have little social life”: the son of Jean-Jacques Goldman makes rare and surprising confidences

This Tuesday, November 2, 2021, Michael Goldman gave an interview to Le Figaro. During the latter, the co-creator and president of the label My Major Company, revealed why he did not want to be put in the spotlight.

Favorite personality of the French, Jean-Jacques Goldman lives far from the spotlight. If the artist has not been on stage since 2004 and left Les Enfoirés in 2016, his son, Michael, is as discreet as he is. In an interview with Le Figaro, he also assured: “I always had the impression of being a French like any other. There was in us the will not to be apart.“ However, a ritual had taken place in his school when he was a child in order to “to have peace the rest of the year.“Thus, the officials of the establishment organized an autograph session at each start of the school year.

During this interview, Michael Goldman, president of the My Major Company label and founder of the Tipeee donation platform, said: “Appearance is not my thing. I have relatively little social life.“Words supported by his sister, Caroline, who slipped on his side:”On the one hand, he enjoys extraordinary social skills, he is intelligent, cultured, impactful and above all extremely funny. All this gives it a precious social charm. And, on the other hand, he’s basically a hermit. He enjoys being surrounded by screens, history books, listening to music and dining alone.“In 2016, it’s for the magazine Management that the son of the star had assured that his success was not linked to money. “My ambition is to be happy in what I do, at work and in my personal life. So yes, for now I have succeeded“, he confided. Believing that being ‘son of’ was an advantage, he added:”We look at you like a curious beast, you attract attention and we give you the right to speak. But if you suck, it won’t work any better!“

Michael Goldman: “I just want to be good in my life”

In 2011, it was in an interview with TV-Leisure that the son of Jean-Jacques Goldman had revealed: “My dad always said to me, ‘The best time of my life is when I was working at the sports store with my two friends.’ Me, I set up my box with my two friends and I understood that this was what I had to do. Whether it worked or not, it was almost anecdotal. I don’t have the business engine at all costs. I don’t care about money and power. That said, to be happy in your job, it’s always better to be successful!“Finally, he added:”I know I won’t do better than him. I will not become the favorite personality of the French! Me, I just want to be good in my life.“

