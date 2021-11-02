More

    “I have little social life”: the son of Jean-Jacques Goldman makes rare and surprising confidences

    Entertainment


    This Tuesday, November 2, 2021, Michael Goldman gave an interview to Le Figaro. During the latter, the co-creator and president of the label My Major Company, revealed why he did not want to be put in the spotlight.

    Favorite personality of the French, Jean-Jacques Goldman lives far from the spotlight. If the artist has not been on stage since 2004 and left Les Enfoirés in 2016, his son, Michael, is as discreet as he is. In an interview with Le Figaro, he also assured: “I always had the impression of being a French like any other. There was in us the will not to be apart. However, a ritual had taken place in his school when he was a child in order to “to have peace the rest of the year.“Thus, the officials of the establishment organized an autograph session at each start of the school year.

    During this interview, Michael Goldman, president of the My Major Company label and founder of the Tipeee donation platform, said: “Appearance is not my thing. I have relatively little social life.“Words supported by his sister, Caroline, who slipped on his side:”On the one hand, he enjoys extraordinary social skills, he is intelligent, cultured, impactful and above all extremely funny. All this gives it a precious social charm. And, on the other hand, he’s basically a hermit. He enjoys being surrounded by screens, history books, listening to music and dining alone.“In 2016, it’s for the magazine Management that the son of the star had assured that his success was not linked to money. “My ambition is to be happy in what I do, at work and in my personal life. So yes, for now I have succeeded“, he confided. Believing that being ‘son of’ was an advantage, he added:”We look at you like a curious beast, you attract attention and we give you the right to speak. But if you suck, it won’t work any better!

    Michael Goldman: “I just want to be good in my life”

    In 2011, it was in an interview with TV-Leisure that the son of Jean-Jacques Goldman had revealed: “My dad always said to me, ‘The best time of my life is when I was working at the sports store with my two friends.’ Me, I set up my box with my two friends and I understood that this was what I had to do. Whether it worked or not, it was almost anecdotal. I don’t have the business engine at all costs. I don’t care about money and power. That said, to be happy in your job, it’s always better to be successful!“Finally, he added:”I know I won’t do better than him. I will not become the favorite personality of the French! Me, I just want to be good in my life.

    Loading widget

    Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge

    © TELE STAR / MONDADORI FRANCE

    2/12 –

    Jean-Jacques Goldman
    The artist has not been on stage since 2004.

    © NO CREDIT

    3/12 –

    Jean-Jacques Goldman and Charles Aznavour
    Jean-Jacques Goldman’s son is very discreet.

    © ROBERT FAGES

    4/12 –

    Jean-Jacques Goldman
    His son always had the impression of being a Frenchman like any other.

    © ROBERT FAGES

    5/12 –

    Jean-Jacques Goldman
    His son, Michael Goldman, is president of the My Major Company label and founder of the Tipeee donation platform.


    © ROBERT FAGES

    6/12 –

    Jean-Jacques Goldman
    Her son has little social life.

    © ROBERT FAGES

    7/12 –

    Jean-Jacques Goldman
    His daughter, Caroline, assured that Michael enjoyed being surrounded by screens and history books.

    © Agency

    8/12 –

    Jean-Jacques Goldman
    The son of the star had assured that his success was not linked to money.

    © Agency

    9/12 –

    Jean-Jacques Goldman
    This Tuesday, November 2, 2021, Michael Goldman gave an interview to Le Figaro.

    © Agency

    10/12 –

    Jean-Jacques Goldman
    Her son just wants to be well in his life.

    © Agency

    11/12 –

    Jean-Jacques Goldman
    His son thinks he won’t do better than him.

    © Agency

    12/12 –

    Jean-Jacques Goldman
    Funeral of Véronique Colucci at the communal cemetery of Montrouge, April 12, 2018.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleNintendo Switch: Lowered sales targets?
    Next articleAround 100 world leaders pledge to stop deforestation

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC