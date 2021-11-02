Vinicius Junior gave an exclusive interview to Tati Mantovani for the Brazilian channel “TNT Sport Brasil”. The Brazilian notably spoke about his future in Madrid.

Author of an excellent start to the season with Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior has made a lot of talk about him and in recent days, it is rumored in the Spanish press that the Madrid club should soon start discussions with the Brazilian, whose salary is one of the smallest in the workforce. According to AS, he receives around 3.2 million euros net per season with bonuses that can increase his remuneration up to 4 million euros. He is certainly one of the 5 lowest wages even if this data is never really communicated.

Either way, money doesn’t seem like Vinicius Junior’s priority at all. In an interview with TNT’s Esporte Interativo program, and the first extracts of which were unveiled on Monday, the Brazilian assures him that he has only one thing in mind: to extend with Real Madrid even if nothing has happened. for the moment been initiated between his clan and the club.

“I haven’t been told anything yet, but I’m very quiet because I still have a lot of time left. Of course I want to renew, of course I want to stay at Real Madrid for a very long time. But I’m fine with that, everything is fine right now. My current contract was signed when I was 16. I don’t care when I’m going to extend, how much money I’m going to get and how much I’m going to cost. What matters is is the satisfaction of being in the best club in the world, ”explained Vinicius Junior.





Also, the Madrid player responded to some rumors that he was, at one time, a Barça supporter. A former member of the Blaugrana club had even assured that Vini Jr had cried during the 6-1 victory against PSG in the Champions League. “I have never been a Barça fan. I have always been a Neymar fan and some tend to confuse,” he replied. “I’ve always been a Real Madrid fan. Real were the club that offered me the least money but they were the ones who believed in me,” the 21-year-old confessed.

In addition, Federico Peña, the player’s representative, also mentioned Vinicius’ contract in a recent interview with Globo Sporte. Here too, we are very serene because the Brazilian’s contract does not end until 2024, that is to say in almost three years. “In general, a player who signs for 5 or 6 years (note: Vini signed 6 years) begins to discuss for an extension from the moment he has 2 years of contract or less left. Vinicius? I don’t know, “he said. Considering the player’s performance and aspirations, the two sides should easily find common ground …